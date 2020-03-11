Petersburg’s March 2020 Friday for the Arts! will bring music, art, fun activities, food, new beers, and abundant good spirits. There will be music in five performing arts venues, two lectures, a wine tasting, an art sale, two family fun nights, and great exhibits at Walton Gallery, the Petersburg Area Art League, the Petersburg Public Library, and at Old Towne Studio 7.

The Walton Gallery is staging a great display of the work of the Kamoinge Workshop, “Masters of the Lens,” which complements a large exhibition of the work of the Kamoinge Workshop currently at the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts. The Art League will be exhibiting “American Heroes” by Henry Kidd. The Petersburg Public Library will be showing the work of Greg Alston (open until 5 p.m. for Friday for the Arts!, but otherwise open during library hours). Old Towne Studio 7 will be showing the work of their resident artist, Lisa Mistry.

Battersea Foundation will be staging an event at the McIlwaine House, featuring a wine tasting (at a cost) and a lecture by Sandy Graham entitled “Plain and Neat? Petersburg Furniture Revisited.” In honor of Women’s Month, Petersburg Preservation Task Force will present a lecture and exhibit at the Petersburg Exchange. The lecture by Nona Wartella, entitled “The Role of American Women in the First 300 Years,” will begin at 6:30 p.m. The Art League will have two special events: a sale of their collected work in the Members Gallery, and a Family Fun Night in the education suite, both upstairs. The latter will feature Lisa Mistry and Alicia Crawford as instructors. Old Towne Studio 7 will provide instruction in freestyle painting from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m., in two-and-a-half-hour segments, at a cost.The Petersburg Skin Coach (Melody Krone) will have an Open House at 112 W. Tabb St.

Matt Via & The Dirty Runaways will be at Old Towne’s Alibi, Triple B Blues Band in the Music Room at Wabi Sabi, the Sinatra-style crooner Joe LaLuna at Maria’s, Zack Artis (magical acoustic guitar) in the Martini Lounge at Wabi Sabi, and Clan Haggis will be at Tramonto Ristorante. Music begins at 6 p.m. and goes as late as 1 a.m.