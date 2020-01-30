Good theatre entertains you. Great theatre makes you think, and “Daddy Longlegs,” the musical by Paul Gordan and John Card which opened at the Swift Creek Mill Theatre last week is great theatre. You won’t see any tapdancing, just a story about two people who you come to care about. Issues such as freedom, the need for love and the value of honesty cross the footlights into the hearts of the audience.

The “Little Annie” theme is sensitively interpreted. Jerusha Abbot, the “Oldest Orphan in the Home” is rescued from drudgery by a mysterious and unseen benefactor, who she calls Daddy Longlegs. She is granted tuition and board for college so she can become an author, but in return must write a monthly letter to “Daddy.” In her letters she opens her heart to someone who she believes to be an old man. But in reality he is young and increasingly attracted to a young woman just discovering herself. This is at a time when woman’s suffrage is just emerging, and the conflict between his need to control and her need to be free is at the heart of the play.

Can a cast of two actors hold an audience entranced for two full acts just by reading and singing letters? Yes! Rachel Marrs and Matt Polson are wonderful actors with evocative voices, perfectly cast and directed by Steve Perigard. You would think the show was written for them. They kept my husband and I, and a full audience captivated and engaged right to the satisfying finale. This show has a heart and is delightful and entertaining. The ladies in the audience on Press Night certainly did their part by vocally encouraging Jerusha.

A trio of piano, guitar and bass, led by Paul Deiss, sensitively accompanies the 29 songs which tell the story. The early 1900s set is by Mercedes Schaum.

A reprising song in the show is “The Secret of Happiness.” Happiness does not always come easy, but “Daddy Longlegs” will give you a glimpse.

Una Harrison is artistic and teaching director of Theatre with Children for Children at the Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St. in Old Towne. She can be contacted at unaharrison@yahoo.com.