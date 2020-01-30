“Po’ Little Boy” published in December 2019

At 80 years old, James McKnight knew he needed to do something for his future generation, so he started writing.

"I wanted to write a book. I didn't know how to write. I couldn't even spell well, but I figured when I die, the stuff I knew would die with me, so I had to," he said.

So, the Matoaca resident took a break from working in his garden and selling sweet potatoes on the side of the highway to write down his family history.

"I started with my grandpa. He lived to be over 110 years old, and I thought that was a big deal," said McKnight. So, he hired a genealogist to help him research and write a book on his grandfather, titled "My Story of a Sharecropper." Within a year, the book was in the top 10% of books about sharecroppers on Amazon, based on sales.

"I was surprised," McKnight admitted. "I only wanted to write a book about my grandpa because he had taught me so much.

The book writing process opened his eyes to the benefits of technology and connected him with people outside of his local community, even at his age. He began to travel around the country talking about the book and was surprised by the number of people interested in his family's role in American history.

"People started asking who I was. They wanted to know why I wrote a book," he explained.

Eventually, enough people asked to convince McKnight to sit down and write another book, this time an autobiography. Once again, his goal was leaving a written account for future generations.

"I was sitting in my garden one day, planting sweet potatoes, and I realized, my kids probably have no idea what I've done."

His most recent book, “Po' Little Boy,” was published December 2019. The book is also currently available to purchase, by appointment only, at WQCN "The Choice" radio station in Richmond. Call 804-334-7520 to schedule. Digital and print copies are available on Amazon.com.

McKnight is also hosting two presentations and book signings in February. One will take place Sunday, Feb. 16 at Faith & Love Fellowship Church, 141 E. Belt Blvd. in Richmond following the 11 a.m. service. The other will take place Thursday, Feb. 20 at the Dunlop House, 235 Dunlop Farms Blvd. in Colonial Heights.

"I'm happy people are reading what I have to say, and I hope it can help inspire the youth," said McKnight.