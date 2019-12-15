Sculpture by Kehinde Wiley replicates gesture of Monument Avenue statues

RICHMOND — After encountering a slight wardrobe malfunction, Kehinde Wiley’s “Rumors of War” was unveiled at its permanent location on the front lawn of the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts on Tuesday.

Hundreds crowded the southbound lane of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard to hear Governor Ralph Northam, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney, VMFA executives and board members, associates of Kehinde Wiley and the artist himself talk about the statue from its inception to its journey to Richmond.

Wiley, who also painted the official presidential portrait of Barack Obama, first got the idea for the 27-foot bronze statue when he visited Richmond for an exhibit of his work at the VMFA in 2016. Noticing the confederate statues along the city’s Monument Avenue that have caused an uproar in recent years, Wiley felt inspired to replicate the powerful stance portrayed by the likes of J.E.B. Stuart, but with a key difference.

“Rumors of War” is a statue of a black man with dreadlocks and Nike sneakers on a horse much like Stuart’s.

Speaking on the meaning of the statue, Wiley said “This work of art is not about honoring one particular individual … but rather about black men and their place in this society, and, in a much broader way, a society that can say yes to a black man and his place in this society. It’s about all of us. It’s about a society that can include all of us.”

A performance by Richmond Public Schools’ All City Marching Band marked a smooth transition between the keynote speaker and the reveal of the statue. The unveiling, however, hit a snag when the ceremonial cover got caught on the statue’s hair on the way down.

Visitors were encouraged to head inside the museum for a reception while stagehands worked to free the cloth, an endeavor that took about 40 minutes.

“Rumors of War,” which was first unveiled in Times Square back in September, is now on permanent display outside the VMFA, 200 N. Arthur Ashe Blvd. in Richmond. The museum is open 365 days a year.

Leilia Magee can be reached at 804-722-5154 or lmagee@progress-index.com.