The guys who wrote and directed “The Intruder” would want viewers to think it was an intense, psychological study of good trying to fight off bad. But so many people in the audience I saw it with were laughing. OK, so maybe the guys who wrote and directed it would want them to have fun. But so many of them were laughing derisively, laughing at it, not with it.



Happily married couple Scott and Annie (Michael Ealy and Meagan Good), having achieved the right level of success in their careers, can finally afford “that house in Napa” they’ve been talking about. It’s a beautiful old place with lots of windows and a secluded, woodsy surrounding. They drive up from San Francisco, chat with Charlie (Dennis Quaid), the charming, personable, always smiling owner who grew up in the house, but now that he’s a widower, thinks it’s time to move on, to live with his daughter in Florida.



Papers are signed, keys are handed over, Scott and Annie’s movers do their job, Charlie drives off. But, hold on, a couple of weeks later, he’s back, unannounced, on the riding mower that’s been in the shed, mowing the lawn. “It’s hard to say goodbye to the place,” he tells a bemused Annie, who works from home while Scott is at his San Francisco office. She’s grateful, and since he hasn’t left town yet, invites him to the Thanksgiving dinner that a couple of their friends are also attending.



Well, there’s nothing like a Thanksgiving gathering in a movie as a jumping off point for something being wrong. Charlie looks around at the house renovations, and he’s not smiling so much. He gets into some chats with Scott and his pal Mike, and there’s some low-key but palpable tension in the air.



Even after that dinner, Charlie keeps coming back, unannounced, to check on things, and the tension between him and Scott is now less than low key. “Next time you call, or text,” says Scott. “Ok, sorry,” says Charlie, again smiling. It needs to be mentioned that Dennis Quaid is a master of both a convincing smile and - you knew this was coming - a threatening grimace.



But before the film reaches that point, it shoots out into a variety of directions and plotlines. Are Scott and Annie really “happily” married, or do they share some dark secret? I’m not telling. Is there a reason that Scott has no problem keeping a baseball bat handy (you know, for protection), but won’t allow any guns on his property? That’s answered pretty quickly. Is there a reason that Charlie has moved into a nearby hotel instead of heading for Florida? You bet.



There have been plenty of movies before this one that offer up a 1,000-piece jigsaw puzzle of a story with a few missing pieces that are eventually found. But the pieces in this one are all being dangled in front of our faces, so when some of them eventually fit in place, they don’t come as very big surprises. There are certainly some good “gotcha” shocks, usually originating from dark spaces or through one of those plentiful windows. And then there’s an “accident” that lays up one of the characters and makes another one susceptible to yet another one.



But the script goes off the deep end regarding Scott’s concerns about personal safety, Charlie’s ever-more erratic actions, and Annie’s naïve sympathetic nature. The script’s not-very-veiled secrets - most of them about Charlie - soon come flowing. The accompanying music by Geoff Zanelli is intrusive and overbearing. Before long, everything about the film goes full-blown whacko, and the sounds of a few admittedly well-earned screams in the audience are regularly accompanied by that derisive laughter.



Ed Symkus writes about movies for More Content Now. He can be reached at esymkus@rcn.com.



“The Intruder”

Written by David Loughery; directed by Deon Taylor

With Dennis Quaid, Michael Ealy, Meagan Good

Rated PG-13