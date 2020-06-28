Richlands Dairy and Creamery host first anniversary weekend event

DINWIDDIE - Ice cream and donut lovers united this past weekend to celebrate Richlands Dairy and Creamery’s 1-year anniversary.

Families were encouraged to set up chairs and tents to hang out on the lawn while social distancing. The two-day event was well attended.

Vehicles arrived steadily from locations near and far to get in the drive thru line to order the popular ice cream.

According to creamery manager and owner Coley Jones Drinkwater, the creamery plans to remain in Phase 2 even though Phase 3 begins on Wednesday, July 1.

"It makes sense for us during Phase 3 to continue as a drive thru and call ahead," said Drinkwater. "This decision was made due to the restrictions that will still be in place during Phase 3. People will still need to social distance themselves, and it will be more convenient for most to pick up their order, park and enjoy it in the comfort of their own cars."

Cake Batter flavored ice cream was released to celebrate their anniversary and was a big hit.

Attendees received $1.00 off their purchase or had the option of donating a dollar to a local food bank.

Quarts of Half & Half and Heavy Cream were 50% off while supplies lasted, and die-hard Richlands Dairy and Creamery fans snagged a limited edition 1-year anniversary souvenir t-shirt.

Live music was featured on Saturday; RD Blanton performed first followed by Stoney Clements.

Also on Saturday, Mrs. Yoder’s Kitchen food truck was on site and they sold over a thousand of their authentically handmade sourdough donuts.

"I’m the youngest. So, my parents [of Wilsons] get to sit in the car while I stand in line," said Sherri Consa of Chesapeake. "I drove two hours to get these donuts."

Locals were also able to pick up fresh produce and items from a pop-up farmers market.

How did Richlands’ Facebook friends react?

"I feel like WE can say WE are celebrating OUR 1st anniversary," said Carol Sanger. "What an asset to our community. Thank you."

"SO glad we discovered this place," said Amanda Lynn. "You've saved my sanity during COVID despite assisting with the COVID-19 15 lbs...LOL!"

"Congratulations," said John Hardy Willson. "Amazing place and unbelievable ice cream."

For more information visit Richlands Dairy Farm on Facebook or email info@richlandscreamery.com.

Kristi K. Higgins can be reached at khiggins@progress-index.com. On Twitter: @KristiHigginsPI