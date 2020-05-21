The Oak Antique Mall goes back into business after two months, with some restrictions

PETERSBURG — Virginia’s Phase One re-opening plan kicked off across the Commonwealth last Friday. After months of being denied access to nonessential retail stores, the community is relieved to be able to help support businesses impacted by the COVID-19 shutdown.

The Oak Antique Mall located on North Sycamore Street in Old Towne Petersburg had to make the difficult decision like many other businesses to temporarily close due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Oak’s March 19 Facebook post the day before they temporarily closed their doors read, “We are going to do our part to help limit the opportunity for the virus to spread and will be closed for the safety of our vendors, employees and the community. Thank you for your support and understanding.”

Some people who attended the Great American Tailgate event held in Old Towne on Friday, May 15 stopped by The Oak to browse antiques and collectibles while following the rules posted on the front door.

The rules read statements like “No one with a fever is allowed entry,” “Go home, if you are sick or have been around someone who has been,” and “Please keep ‘Social Distancing’. Stay 6-feet away from other customers.”

“We’ve had a steady stream of people tonight,” said vendor Robert Still of Petersburg who rents four booths. “People are happy to finally get to shop and they seem to be following social distancing protocols.”

“There’s a lot of things I’ve gotten here to help me decorate my place,” said Katrica Wilson of Petersburg while walking her dogs by The Oak. “I’m 100 percent happy that they’re open at least at 50 percent capacity.”

Before entering The Oak, Nicole Riggs and Justin Mick of Richmond stopped to pet Wilson’s dogs.

“I came to this event tonight to support small businesses and the future Governor of Virginia Amanda Chase,” said Mick. “This whole COVID-19 has shut everything down, and It feels good to get out again.”

Riggs shared the same sentiment, “It’s a chance to get out and feel a bit of normalcy again.”

“I’m a small business owner myself, and this experience has made me feel like I did something wrong,” said Mick. “Unemployment is nice, but I can make $1,200 myself in less than a week, and I don’t need the government to supplement my life.”

“I’m happy being here to support small business owners and get the economy going,” added Riggs.

