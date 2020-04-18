Two local stylists explain how they’re making it through the COVID-19 pandemic

CHESTERFIELD — On Wednesday, while citizens across the Commonwealth were glued to their television and computer screens just past 2 p.m., well-coiffed Governor Northam announced a 2-week extension of Executive Order 53, to Friday, May 8.

The order prohibits all public and private in person gatherings of 10 or more individuals and demands the closure of all public access to recreational and entertainment businesses of which includes beauty establishments.

To top it all off, Governor Northam issued Executive Order 55, ordering individuals in Virginia to remain home unless their place of employment was deemed essential through June 10.

“We’ve had a number of barbers and owners of salons that have given suggestions on how we can do this safely and so while we expanded the gatherings of less than 10 and the entertainment and recreational businesses, as we move forward and plan as far as how to start opening up these businesses, barber shops is going to be at the top of my list. I can promise you that,” stated Northam in his briefing held Wednesday. “We’re not there quite yet, but, I think there are ways that we can do it safely by making sure we wear masks, making sure we continue the social distancing ... not having more than 10 people in a place of business, etc.

It’s been over three weeks since men, women and children have been able to legally pay a visit to their hair stylists or barbers. Ruled non-essential due to social distancing not feasibly possible, salons were originally ordered to keep their doors closed until 11:59 p.m., Thursday, April 23, 2020.

Alicia A Salon & Day Spa owner Alicia Amsler understands why the Governor did what he did, but, as a business owner, she says it has been very hard on herself, her team of 17 and her business.

“I believe this will affect so many of us whether some salons decide to close their doors or remain open ... trying to catch up on major bills like your rent and utilities and payroll, etc.,” said Amsler. “Even when we open, we will be affected because we will only be able to have but so many clients inside.”

Amsler pointed out that larger salons have bigger payments and need more people in the doors to bring in the higher revenue to not only pay their current bills but now the past months.

“I have never in 20 years closed the door for this long,” stated Amsler. “It is a huge impact not only on our numbers for the year but what we are losing all around.”

Angie Hundley, who agrees with Northam’s decision to close hair salons, operates her one-chair salon Angie’s La’ Garage Hair Studio in her home.

“It needed to happen,” Hundley stated. “We are hands-on and physically very close to our clients. There is no way that we stylists can work on our clients and social distance; we get all up in personal space when we cut, color, perm or style hair.”

How does Hundley feel about her trade being deemed non-essential?

“We are in a pandemic, of course it’s not anything any of us would want to watch our businesses go through, but this is bigger than profits,” Hundley said. “We as stylists have to do this for our families, clients, friends, and our community.”

Hundley feels certain that when it is “safe” to reopen, salons will be busier than ever.

“My clients have learned that they depend on me, not just to keep their hair looking good, but to mentally help them feel good,” explained Hundley. “What I provide my clients/friends with is more than hair services, I become their ‘tHAIRapist.’”

Hundley’s phone has been ringing off the hook. With clients reaching out daily looking to reschedule, she believes some are under the impression that since she is a solo stylist, she is still operating.

According to Hundley, a few clients are ready to take desperate measures and hit the drug stores to purchase products to touch up their roots. She finds herself guiding clients on what colors to choose and even guiding them on cutting their family members’ hair at home.

A couple of Hundley’s teenaged clients cut their own hair and she admits, “They didn’t do too bad.”

Amsler’s crew continues to receive calls and are also providing ‘to-do tips’ videos via Facebook and Instagram on what products to use and how to care for hair during this time.

“We have been offering Redken kits that help with touching up roots, and we have made Tuesdays a curbside pick-up for the kits as well as any products people are seeking,” said Amsler. “Clients email us at reservations@aliciasalon.com for anything they need.”

Amsler believes that after the pandemic, stylists will be busy with clients who waited it out, and also with fixing mess ups like color correction, bad haircuts and botched bang trims.

“[Clients] totally believe hair stylists are essential. But in reality, hair can wait; they aren't supposed to be going out anywhere anyway,” answered Hundley. “I do understand that some people have to work, but people aren't judging how your hair looks during this unprecedented time.”

Beauty establishments across the world are facing uncertain futures. And, there is some confusion as to whether or not in-home services are permitted.

“Supposedly the Governor allows us to go to clients’ homes and do hair. However, if you call and ask, they say ... absolutely not,” explained Hundley. “We have been threatened with fines and losing our licenses, if we are caught doing hair right now.”

Hundley stated she personally would decline in-home requests since it is a contradiction on the social distancing and staying home.

“It would put my clients and their families at risk as well as mine and my family,” said Hundley. “It’s just not worth the chances involved.”

Not wanting to put themselves or their families at risk, Amsler and her team are also not providing in-home service.

“At least with the salon, we know that everything is being cleaned,” explained Amsler. “Walking into someone else’s home, we do not know their sanitation routine.”

Both stylists aren’t afraid to give their concerns about their immediate and future finances.

“I am making no money right now, and bills are piling up,” stated Hundley. “I was denied unemployment because I’m self-employed. I have appealed it but have not heard back yet. I’ve applied for small business loans and am waiting on responses.

“We are all trying to figure this out one day at a time; even loans right now are not easy to just happen with the overloading of businesses asking for help all at one time,” said Amsler. “Patience is something we are all learning.”

Since everything is happening so quickly, Amsler meets with her staff weekly on Zoom to make sure everyone is doing well and to see if they need any support.

“I provided them with a list suggesting they talk to their credit card companies, mortgage companies, auto loan providers to see if they could have their payments deferred,” said Amsler. “And, I also walked them through getting any support that is provided to them.”

A few of Hundley’s clients have reached out and prepaid for their next appointments and some have actually sent her money as a gift for all of the times she discounted their services during their difficult times.

“Kind people are my kind of people,” said Hundley.

Hundley feels that only way they would be able to provide their services and protect their clients and ourselves is to test clients before they enter. She recommends taking client’s temperatures, asking questions about symptoms that align with the virus, all parties wearing masks and gloves, and sanitization.

“Yes, salons can take online classes to be certified on all sanitation in their salons,” answered Amsler. “We are in the process of becoming Barbicide-certified via an online class to apply and certify that all of our sanitation procedures are done even better than before.”

Amsler and her team’s regimen includes cleaning after every client, providing unused capes to every client, disinfecting chairs, stations, and all tools after every client, and spraying the doors, front desk and pens.

“We are a Summit Salon and have online classes and emails sent on how often to clean and what to clean daily and hourly and even to the 15-minute mark on cleaning different things in the salon,” stated Amsler.

Amidst all the coronavirus chaos silver linings have been discovered.

“This lockdown has provided me time to educate on new techniques and products using the many free educational online classes offered from top stylists,” shared Hundley enthusiastically. “I am motivated and ready to make some money I miss my clients/friends and can not wait to hug them.”

Amsler, who is the founder of Runway2Life, takes her role as a ‘tHAIRapist’ quite seriously. Runway2Life provides suicide awareness outreach and more. She says that the pandemic has seen an increase in people reaching out for help, and her online anxiety group for Runway2life on Facebook already has seen 800 people join in the last two weeks. She also hosts a Zoom meeting every Monday night to allow a place for people to talk face-to-face and lift and encourage each other. The L'Oréal personal care company even asked Amsler to present a zoom class for over 50 salons around the world to teach how to help teams with their mental health during this pandemic.

“Even though we are in a season of so much uncertainty, I have learned that growth can still happen,” said Amsler with a positive attitude. “Look for the good, and call someone that is on your mind.”

Believing a phone call can make a difference, Amsler suggested to her staff to FaceTime with some of their clients since some of them may not have anyone.

“Instead of just feeling bad things keep happening, think, ’How can I take this bad circumstance and turn it into a fresh opportunity?’ And, also look at ways to help your community,” Amsler shared. “Reach out to someone with a phone call or a nice written letter.

Amsler thinks that things won’t quite return to “business as usual” once the pandemic is over.

“I don’t think it will go directly back to normal,” shared Amsler. “I think after any major devastation to our country just like 9/11 there will be changes and nothing is ever like it was.

People across the Commonwealth feel their grooming needs are being swept under the rug, but Governor Northam reassured his citizenry the topic is not being brushed away.

“Safety precautions are being discussed on a day-to-day basis,” stated Northam. “For those individuals that are in need of a haircut and more importantly the barbers, it’s at the top of my priority list.”

