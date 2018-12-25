Christmas time transforms us. This time of year every hello is flavored with a bit more cheer. Every meal is seasoned with a bit more thankfulness. And every relationship is savored just a bit more.

While it is our desire that this spirit of giving and thankfulness would transcend beyond a singular date on the calendar, we, in this moment, would like to take this time to express our appreciation of you.

Combined the Herald-Post and Progress-Index have covered over 3,600 local stories this year alone. Is that a - bragging right? – You betcha! Just like a proud papa loves to talk about his grandkids, we love to cover the events and people of our communities. It is our privilege to share these stories with you.

This is our community and you are our friends, families and neighbors. We aren’t always going to agree and we may be at odds from time to time, but just like family, we’re in this together for the long haul.

But what if we were not here? Who would have covered those 3,600 local stories chronicling our joyous victories and sharing our crushing defeats? But that is not a question we need to worry about. We are here.

However, we always remain mindful of two key points that maintain humility. First we understand that your continued support through subscribing and advertising validates our existence. Thanks to you for that. Secondly and perhaps most important we understand that it is a distinct honor, responsibility to maintain a historical record of the great people, places and events that make us who we are.

The truth is that these newspapers and our communities have a crucial bond. Without you we do not exist. And without the newspapers thousands of our stories would go untold.

We’re thankful for newspaper readers like you because you care enough about your community, and your place in it, to keep up with what’s happening around you. You are engaged and concerned. You have thoughts to share and stories that need to be told. That’s why we strive to be your most trusted, local source for news, sports and entertainment.

A good local newspaper should both celebrate the community’s accomplishments and challenge its assumptions. You don’t always like or agree with what we write, and some of you tell us so. We respect, admire and welcome that because a true community newspaper belongs to the community.

Knowing some of the challenges of our industry, readers ask with increasing frequency how they can help make sure the free press remains vibrant. Our response is simple. Maintain a subscription to the print or digital newspaper. Support our fellow friends and neighbors who advertise in our products, who, in turn, support our journalistic efforts. And encourage your friends and neighbors to do the same.

This year alone, our efforts to save four local publications resulted in saving over sixty jobs in our community. That’s sixty more families that avoided unemployment or being forced to leave the community. But we did not save those jobs – you did! Your continued support of our work made a direct impact to sixty of our neighbors right here at home.

We are all grateful for a country that provides us the freedom to freely examine and discuss the important issues we all face. And we at the Progress-Index and Herald-Post are grateful for you and your continued support for our work.

We wish you a warm, joyous, Merry Christmas and happy holiday season and look forward to continuing to serve you in 2019.

Craig Richards

Publisher

Patricia Sharpf

Editor

Adrienne Wallace

Herald-Post Editor