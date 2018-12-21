William Greogry “Greg” White P.E., 59, of Ripley passed away Sunday, December 16, 2018 at CAMC General Hospital.

He was born February 21, 1959 in Charleston, a son of Maralu White Craven and the late William Clifford White. He was a 1977 graduate of Parkersburg South High School and continued his education at West Virginia Tech where he received a bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering. Greg loved his work as a licensed Professional Civil Engineer and owned his own business, White Brothers Consulting, a partnership he shared with his brother Tim. He was an avid supporter of local youth soccer leagues and the Ripley High School Marching Band. He was also an ordained Deacon at Witcher Baptist Church in Belle, WV and a member of the West Ripley Baptist Church.

Greg is survived by his wife of 28 years, Jeanette Morgan White; Sons Woodrow “Woody” White, William “Will” White, and Wyatt White; Mother Maralu King Craven (Dennis) of Parkersburg and Hudson, FL; Brothers Alan White (Rusty Jenkins) of Dallas, TX and Timothy White (Paula) of Dupont City, WV; Sisters Tina White-Huddleston (Roy) of Parkersburg and JoLeni Wince (Tim) of Leesburg, VA.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, December 19th at the West Ripley Baptist Church, 611 Main St. W, Ripley, WV 25271 with Rev Franklin Howerton and Vince Riffe officiating. Visitation will be Tuesday evening from 4:30- 8 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, as well as an hour before the service on Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in the White Family Cemetery, Belle. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the West Ripley Baptist Church with Ending Global Hunger wrote in the memo. Online memories and condolences can be sent to the family by visiting www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.