Presley Martin Morris, 84, of Ravenswood, WV, passed away on December 19, 2018, at Ravenswood Care Center.

He was born on May 16, 1934, in Braxton County, WV, son of the late Everett and Ethel VanBuren Morris.

He was a member of Ripley VFW 5501, a member of Steelworkers Local Union 5668, a member of American Legion Post 107 in Mason, WV, and a member of the Masonic Lodge 130 AF & AM in Strange Creek, WV. He was a veteran of the US Marine Corps and the US Navy, serving from 1954 to 1962.

He retired from Pechiney Rolled Products in Ravenswood, and attended the Journey Community Church in Evans, GA.

Surviving is his wife of 56 years, Patsy Morris; daughter, Jennifer “Janie” Rector and her husband Ted; granddaughter, Allison Soares and her husband Chase; sisters, Joan Anne Given, and Shirley Bailes.

The visitation and funeral service will be held on Friday, December 21, 2018, from 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm, time of funeral service at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood with Pastor Don Maxson officiating. Full military graveside rites will be conducted on Saturday, December 22, 2018, at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Widen, WV.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at roush94@yahoo.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.