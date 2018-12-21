Mrs. Kathryn Slaughter, 96 of Ripley passed away December 18, 2018 after a brief illness.

She was born July 15, 1922 the daughter of the late Charles and Edith McGrew Ong. Kathryn was the owner and founder of the Big R Supermarket in Ripley and a member of the Epworth United Methodist Church, and a former Board of Directors member for United Bank. She was a longtime supporter of the Jackson County Jr. Fair as well as many clubs, organizations and schools throughout Jackson County.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Norman Slaughter and brother Robert Ong.

She is survived by her son, John Gregory “Greg” (Diane) Slaughter of Ripley; granddaughter Shawn Marie Slaughter of Charleston, great grandson Marcus Taylor of Fairmont; great granddaughter Cayla Taylor of Charleston ; sister–in-law Nora Siegler of Ravenswood and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley, at a later date. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley is serving the family.

The family suggests that donations in memory of Kathryn be made to the Epworth United Methodist Church, 299 Church St N, Ripley, WV 25271.

