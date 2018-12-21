Elizabeth Jill Palmer, 64, of Cottageville, WV, passed away on December 18, 2018, at Thomas Memorial Hospital in South Charleston, WV. She was born on August 4, 1954.

Visitation will be held at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood on Friday, December 21, 2018, from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm. The funeral service will take place at 12:00 pm with Pastor Chris Skeens officiating. Burial will follow at 3:00 pm at Pleasants Memorial Estates Cemetery in Eureka, WV.