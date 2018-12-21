Cornelia Nadine Phillips, 83 of Sissonville, passed away suddenly at her home on December 18, 2018.

She was born November 20, 1935 in Advent, Jackson County, a daughter of the late Brady E. and Bernice Haynes Good. Cornelia Loved God, family and Children. She was a wonderful mother, wife, sister and aunt and will be missed dearly.

She is survived by her son, William “Bill” Hanshaw; brothers Amos Good, Dale Good and wife Sue and Alvin Good and wife Margaret; sisters Geraldine Harper and husband Jonathan and Pauline Harper and husband Lloyd. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and great-great nieces and nephews as well as many cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband in 1987, Donald “Bubby” Hanshaw, her second husband in 1998, Ernest Phillips; sister-in-law Doris “Dot” Good, nephews Ricky Good and James Good, infant sister Kathleen Good and brother-in-law Robert “Bob” Harper

Funeral Service will be 12 pm Saturday, December 22, 2018 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Harper Cemetery, Cicerone. Friends may call from 11 am until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home.

