Leonard Wade Stutler, 88 of Ripley, passed away December 7, 2018 at Hubbard Hospice House.

He was born April 29, 1930 in Dunbar, WV, a son of the late Samuel Wade and Hazel Garrett Stutler. He graduated from Ripley High School and while playing football there he earned the nickname “Scooter.” He served his country with pride in the Korean Conflict with the United States Marine Corp. He retired from the Roane Jackson Technical Center where he taught Construction and Maintenance. He enjoyed working on small engines and lawn mower repair and loved to go “Clogging.”

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife and love of his life, Alice Marie Raines Harmon Stutler; sons Roger and Eugene Harmon; grandson Junior Barnett; sisters Dollena, Sissy, Marie, Dora Mae and Ernestine and brothers Alfred, Jimmy and Richard.

He is survived by daughters, Edith Barnett (Carl) of Parkersburg, Betty Viera (Michael) of Aiken, SC and Joyce McClain, (John) of Aiken, SC; granddaughter Dorothy Barnett of Parkersburg; grandsons, Steve Cole of Seattle, WA, Brian Cole (Robin) of Aiken, SC, Michael Harmon of Portland, OR and Char Harmon of Brunswick, MD; brother Raymond Stutler (Shirley) of Columbus, OH and sister Mary Jane Birthisel of Winfield, WV. He is also survived by a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral Service will be 1:00 pm Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley. Burial will be in the Pine Hill Cemetery, Ripley. Friends may call from 11 am until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

