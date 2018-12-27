Two people were arrested recently after officers pulled them over in a stolen vehicle in Ripley.

William Scott Devault, 37, and Danielle Sue Devault, 34, 5545 Greer Road, Point Pleasant, were each charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle. Jackson County Magistrate Laura Pursley set bond at $20,000 each.

Around 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 14, Patrolmen Kevin Luquez and Aaron Cullen of the Ripley Police Department were on patrol when they pulled onto Seventh Street behind a white Dodge truck that was in the middle of the road with the passenger doors open.

The occupants shut the doors and the truck started to drive away. The officers remained behind the vehicle and ran the license plate through the Jackson County 911 Center, who advised the plate came back to a 2004 Ford Ranger through the West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles.

Luquez stopped the vehicle in the parking lot of 21 Country Market and approached to speak to the driver, William Devault, who already had his door open.

According to a criminal complaint filed in magistrate court, Luquez explained that the license plate did not match the truck, to which William Devault replied, “It doesn’t?”

When Luquez asked William Devault if he had his license, registration, and proof of insurance, he replied, “No, I don’t. I borrowed it from a buddy,” according to the complaint.

Luquez asked William Devault to step out of the truck, which had three other occupants inside. While the two were standing behind the truck, Luquez asked if there was anything in the truck the officer needed to know about. William Devault replided, “My wife is taking my buddy’s gun to him,” according to the complaint.

Luquez asked where the gun was located, and William Devault said it was in the passenger side of the vehicle beside his wife.

Luquez informed Cullen of the gun. Cullen knocked on the window and instructed Danielle Devault to open the door slowly. He asked her where the gun was located, and she stated it was on the floor.

According to the complaint, Cullen instructed Danielle Devault to keep her hands visible and informed her he was going to remove the gun. Cullen found a rifle under the front seat and took it back to his cruiser to check it against the National Crime Information Center, which did not produce a hit.

Deputy Seth Fisher arrived at the scene and, when he checked the rifle, removed a round from the chamber of the rifle.

Danielle Devault provided officers with her identification and William Devault was identified by the driver’s license number he provided.

Corporal Jamie Hart ran the vehicle indentification number. The 911 center reported a positive NCIC hit that indicated the truck was entered as stolen on Dec. 6. Red Barn wrecker service towed the truck from the scene.

All of the occupants were taken to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office for interviews. The Devaults were arrested, and the two passengers told officers they didn’t know anything about the truck.