State Police say results of the Hopewell probe will be turned over to city prosecutor's office when completed; service is set for Angel Viola Decarlo

HOPEWELL - As state police continue to investigate the death of a city woman shot by police 10 days ago, the woman’s family has made plans to lay her to rest this weekend.

A funeral service for 31-year-old Angel Viola Decarlo will be held Saturday afternoon at Faith and Hope Temple Church of God in Christ in Petersburg. Burial will follow at Mt. Sinai Community Cemetery in Prince George.

Decarlo was shot once in the chest in a Dec. 18 encounter with Hopewell Police. Officers responded to an armed robbery at a convenience store on Winston Churchill Drive around 11:30 a.m. that day, and while canvassing the area discovered someone matching the description of the robbery suspect in the 600 block of Elm Street. When the officers ordered that person to stop, police said she turned and aimed a pistol at one of the officers, drawing the fire.

Decarlo died at the scene. The state medical examiner has officially ruled her death as a homicide.

A Virginia State Police spokeswoman said Thursday that the investigation into Decarlo’s death is continuing. Once the investigation is finished, state police will turn their findings over to the Hopewell commonwealth’s attorney’s office “for final review and adjudication,” said Corinne Geller, state police public information director.

Geller did not offer a time frame for when the investigation will be finished.

The officer who fired the fatal shot was put on administrative leave as directed by Hopewell police policy. His name has not been released.

