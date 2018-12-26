Outgoing mayor vows to fight changes to language about leading city boards and commissions; vice mayor says if legislators did not like it, they would have said so earlier

HOPEWELL - Despite reassurances that nothing changes to affect the process, City Council still is divided over proposed language changes to the city charter, with one councilor vowing to personally lobby each General Assembly member to vote against it.

Council voted 4-2 last week to as the legislature to approve a change of wording -- from “election” and “choose” to “appoint” -- in the charter pertaining to the heads of all Hopewell boards and commissions, including City Council. Proponents said the change clarifies any perception that these leaders are elected directly by the people instead of being appointed by council.

In Virginia, city charter changes must be approved by the General Assembly.

Theoretically, the mayor and vice mayor positions are largely ceremonial. Either has the ability to preside over council meetings and serve as a city’s goodwill ambassador or official representative for events. Neither the mayor nor vice mayor have any voting power different than other councilors, but their opinions often drive policy thought and decisions.

City Attorney Stefan M. Calos said the change is a matter of semantics because “election” and “appointment” are used so interchangeably. For example, Calos noted how the General Assembly appoints judges, yet refers to those appointments as elections.

The proposed language does nothing to alter state transparency laws that council-leader votes must be conducted in public, Calos said.

But the two who voted against the change -- Mayor Jackie M. Shornak and Councilor Janice Denton -- argued that the change flies in the face of a judicial ruling three years ago on a lawsuit filed by the Hopewell Citizens for Good Government group that carves out Hopewell as the only municipality where discussions about the next mayor and vice mayor must be held in open session. All other localities are allowed to discuss the merits of those appointments in closed session, but the vote must be held in an open session during council’s organizational meetings in the January that follows a November councilmanic election.

Denton, a member of HCGG, filed the lawsuit prior to her election to council two years ago. HCGG alleged that previous councils were violating open-government laws because decisions were being made during discussions behind closed doors on who would lead council for the subsequent two years. A district judge initially sided with the city, but HCGG appealed the case to Hopewell Circuit Court, where the lower court decision was reversed.

“I just think that you need to discuss the mayor and vice mayor in public,” Denton said. “That mayor is your council representative [at functions].”

Shornak, who leaves office at the end of this month, repeated statements she made during the Nov. 27 council meeting when the charter changes were discussed.

“I will personally have an entourage of people up at the General Assembly, and I will speak with each legislator and ask them not to support it,” Shornak said.

Shornak, who was on council when the lawsuit was filed, said she and another councilor opted not to take part in closed-door discussions about the mayor and vice mayor because of the appearance that the decision on who gets the jobs was being made there instead of in the public perview.

Two other councilors who also will conclude their terms this month said they supported the charter change because it was the simplest and most fiscally feasible option.

Councilor Christina J. Luman-Bailey recalled that the option to appeal the circuit judge’s ruling was discussed three years ago, “but I was concerned about spending taxpayer money” on going to court. Going through the legislative process “to clean up our language” was far less costly, she added.

Councilor Anthony J. Zevgolis suggested that if people were concerned about how the mayor is chosen, then they should ask the General Assembly to change Hopewell’s charter to allow for direct election of the mayor. He also was critical of Shornak’s statement about personally lobbying against the change, adding that “a councilor shall respect the decision of the majority.”

Vice Mayor Jasmine E. Gore, who is considered the frontrunner to become Hopewell mayor next month, said Hopewell’s assembly representatives were briefed in advance of what the city wanted on its charter change.

“If our legislators were against it,” Gore said, “then they would have advised us against asking for it.”

Councilor Brenda S. Pelham said discussions that go on about a candidate’s merits need to be done behind closed doors because “what I may say about someone in there may not be appropriate for the public to hear.” But she also added that those discussions do not include votes.

The 4-2 vote last week followed a public hearing, at which no citizens spoke for or against it.

