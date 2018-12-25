Inspired after attending a performance of "The Nutcracker'', Sheila Peterson of Chester started collecting nutcrackers in 1998. Her first was a gift given to her by her nephew's girlfriend which spiraled into an extensive collection of over 130 nutcracker figurines.

Most decorative nutcrackers commonly resemble toy soldiers, knights or kings, but Peterson's impressive collection includes quite a variety of professions and such: flamingo, doctor, baker, teacher, NASCAR winner, sheriff, Alice in Wonderland themed bunny, snowman, frog, pirate, teddy bear, etc.

Peterson has no duplicates. However, she has acquired some that are the same except in a different color.

Initially, Peterson said she collected only nutcracker ornaments to hang on her Christmas tree. But her absolute favorite gem was presented to her eight years ago on Christmas Eve by her brother, Tommy Peterson. She couldn't believe her eyes — a 6-foot soldier with his "chin up, chest out, shoulders back, stomach in and eyes front ahead" drew her attention indeed.

She said she was so surprised, and even more so when her brother told her that he made it himself. Tommy Peterson, who also lives in Chester, told his sister that she was always commenting that she wanted one, but wasn't about to pay a grand to possess one.

Unusual supplies were used to create the stately soldier with the perfect stance: PVC pipe, plastic baseballs and Styrofoam. His thoughtful project, additionally, included carving and painting. Tommy Peterson even engineered jaw movement.

Nutcrackers come in all sizes and types. Most of Peterson's collection is made from wood except for one plastic M&M nutcracker. It was a gift filled with chocolate. Two other unique ones actually function as nutcrackers and are made out of brass. Peterson, also, has two that were designed with music box bases.

"I only display my collection during the Christmas season," she said. "Originally, I decided not to pull them out of storage this year due to my mom passing away two months ago. However, I changed my mind when asked if I would allow my nutcrackers to be featured in The Progress-Index. Sharing my love for nutcrackers with your readers encouraged me to unwrap the memories."

Half of Peterson's nutcracker assortment came from her mom, Madeline Peterson. A great majority of others have been given to her by her brother and his wife, Marilyn. An 8-year-old grandson, R.W., must have inherited the nutcracker gene, because he, too, collects them. Peterson said she happily shared one of her prized nutcrackers two years ago with R.W. when he politely asked for one.