Local Christmas celebrity shares his thoughts on the season

There may be only one true Santa, however, there are many Santa helpers. One joyfully squeezed in an interview with The Progress-Index during his busy season — Bo Tyner, a.k.a. Santa Claus, who lives on Santa Lane in Chester.

Santa Bo was first asked what inspired him to join Santa’s team of impersonators.

“I was a truck driver by trade, and I started to grow a beard. And it was about the time that CB radios were coming out. The other truck drivers would come past me and they would tell the buddy following them ... 'I know what Santa Claus does on his time off. He drives a tractor trailer.' So, that gave me the idea. Why not? That would be a fun thing for me to do," he explained, adding, "So, I had me a hat and suit made ...; it was kind of awkward at first. The very first Santy Claus gig … I was to be Santa at a movie theater. It was when the very first “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” came out in 1998.”

When prompted to define the parameters of children being on his naughty list versus his nice list, he replied seriously, “Kids not minding their mommy, daddy or caretaker will place them on my naughty list. They need to respect them. They will make my nice list by doing their homework so they can do well in school and by being good at home.”

Santa Bo said kids' requests have changed over the years. His response to popular toy requests at the beginning of his career was, “Elmo for boys and Barbie dolls for girls." And currently, "Now, boys and girls both ask for handheld electronic games and cell phones. Boys also ask for Legos and girls hope to get American Girl and L.O.L. dolls.”

When asked if he gets hot in his red suit, Santa said, “No, I’m a real cool Santa.” He proudly added, “My fur is real mink.”

Without hesitation, Santa Bo answered the question, Do your legs or back hurt after having so many kids sit on your lap? “No. I’m sitting in that chair very relaxed. I do have to lift them up on my lap. I wish the parents would help me out, but they don’t seem like they want to do that.”

He added, “I had sixty children sit on my lap this past Sunday, between two events; a private party and the Hermitage Country Club’s annual Santa Brunch, which I have had the honor of being their Santa for the past 14 years."

Santa Bo said he has had kids of all ages sit on his lap.

“My youngest child that has sat upon my lap was 2 days old and my oldest one was 102 years old," he said. "I have actually watched children grow up, have their own kids and then, bring them to visit me.”

He noted, however, there are some hazards to the job.

“Screaming and the kicking. Some children do not want to get near Santa," he said. "They want to love me from a distance.”

When questioned whether he has ever been bullied or teased while wearing his suit, he offered, “I had two young boys follow me around the mall just making little smart remarks. You’re not Santa. You’re a fake. That stuff, you know. What I told them was, ‘Santa represents the spirit of giving. And, the spirit of Santa lives within your heart.'"

He said he even used the analogy of the wise men bringing gifts to Jesus to help his young taunters understand the role of Santa.

He told them, "... remember the three wise men that brought gifts to Jesus. It is Jesus’ birthday. I’m doing like the three wise men did. I give gifts. This should teach you to give and expect nothing in return. To give from your heart and expect nothing from the heart and God will see that and remember that."

Santa Bo’s most memorable moment portraying Santa?

“Well, have I ever got one for you," he proceeded to explain. "Back in 2000, a couple from Fort Lee came to me at South Park Mall when I was there, and they brought with them their only child who was 1 year old. They brought him in a life support bassinet. The child was braindead at birth, but they really wanted a picture of him. They took him out of that bassinet where he was hooked up to all those things and placed him in my arms. And, while they were taking the picture, I was praying out loud to God to remember this child in heaven and [I] expressed the love that the parents were giving to this child. Well, you know what? They brought him back the next year. They did the same thing; took him out of the bassinet and placed him in my arms. I remember what his name was … they called him little Joey. They said they did that because he was their JOY from God."

When asked if Santa had any other moments that brought tears to his eyes, he answered, “When I was working at the mall, I had several children that all they wanted for Christmas was for mommy and daddy to stop taking drugs and fighting. That’s a true statement. I had several of them do that. And, there was one little girl who was 9 years old. She waited in line at the mall for over an hour by herself to see me. And, all she wanted for Christmas was for Santa to take her for a ride in his sleigh for Christmas.” Santa Bo laughed as he added, “I had to tell her that I didn’t think she could hold on because Rudolph travels at the speed of a computer.”

Santa Bo responded with a belly-laugh when asked if he has ever been caught kissing mommy under the mistletoe. “Yes, I have. Some of the house parties that I go to. I ask the mommies if they would be interested in taking a picture with me under the mistletoe, and I will kiss them on the cheek. I do that with a lot of Grandmas. Grandmas get a big kick out of that.”

When asked, if he ever wishes families would leave out something other than milk and cookies, he responded, “No, I never tire of milk and cookies.”

Santa Bo passed the name-your-reindeer test easily; “Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Blitzen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Vixen and Rudolph. Ho! Ho! Ho! With his bright red nose. Ho! Ho! Ho!”

Santa Bo shared a few of his holiday favorites.

“My favorite Christmas movie is the “The Grinch that Stole Christmas” and my favorite Christmas song is, of course, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”.

Santa Bo defined the true meaning of Christmas as follows, “The true meaning of Christmas represents Christ’s birthday. It teaches you that it is better to give than to receive, because it is the most joyous season of the year. It’s supposed to be the most happiest and giving one. Give and don’t expect anything in return, and you will receive unexpected gifts from the Lord. But you need to give from the goodness of your heart which is in the spirit of Jesus,” he said.

What is Santa Bo's Christmas wish? “My wish is for world peace and for everyone to try harder to get along with each other," he said. "If we all got along, it would be a much more peaceful place to live.”

When asked to provide advice to future individuals wanting to step into his boots and portray Kris Kringle, Father Christmas, Santa Claus or Saint Nicholas, Santa Bo offered, “Be very polite. Never approach a child, if you’re out in public and you’re not wearing your suit. Never approach a child with or without a suit. Let the child approach you. Because, if you don’t, mommy will have your head. Just smile and maybe a little wave, but do not touch the child. Bend over slightly and talk to the child, if it is approved by mom. If a child asks for a gift, never promise it. The answer should be … I will check with mommy and daddy.”

Before the interview concluded, Santa Bo was asked if he had given any thought to hanging up his suit and retiring.

“No," he quickly responded. "It provides too much joy to my heart. The good Lord let me look like this and the good Lord gives to me. It’s not monetary things that the good Lord gives to me, but the feeling that the good Lord is right within my heart and right by my side. I will never give up the desire of making people feel happy.”