Organizer Kim Winston and volunteers provide for hundreds

PETERSBURG — Saturday afternoon at Tabernacle Community Life Center was the scene of dozens of volunteers helping to distribute thousands of items to hundreds of community members.

An annual event in its ninth year, the Hope Holiday Community Luncheon aims to provide necessary items to those who may need it just in time for the holidays. Donations were accepted all year round, with businesses giving toys, churches donating blankets, and residents donating coats and toiletries, among other things. The luncheon began as a way for organizer Kim Winston to give back after she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

"In 2010 when I was first diagnosed with cancer, I was out of work. I was bored. I was always helping volunteer with feeding people, and I said folks needed more than just food for Christmas. So I decided to try to collect some of everything else and make it like home, so it could be like a family thing; so nobody would be lonely or without a Christmas," said Winston. "My goal was to try to make sure that nobody had to be by themselves, no child without a toy, or no family without some type of gift."

Within the first half hour alone, about 100 people received a hot meal prepared by volunteers from local fraternities, sororities and churches, especially Shiloh Baptist Church, of which Kim Winston is a member.

"It’s just grown; in our first year when we started I think we served around 300-400, and now we’re doing an upwards of 500-700 people," said Rev. Dr. Marcus Leggett of Shiloh Baptist Church. "For a lot of the children that come, this is their Christmas, so we make sure we have plenty of toys to donate."

Winston knows firsthand just how many toys were to be given away. "Just about everything in here, I had at my house," she says. "I had the living room, two bedrooms, the back room and the garage [full]. I had two trucks, two SUVs, and three cars. When I came back again last night after I brought all this down a lady brought me another SUV of stuff."

Still, volunteers remain grateful for the opportunity and community members in need appear appreciative of the effort. "We do it for the love of Jesus Christ and for the holiday season to show that this is what it’s all about; to take the commercialism out of it and to put the love of God into it," Leggett said.

