More news in brief: '4-H Space Camp', Offices closed

Organizational meeting

COLONIAL HEIGHTS — The Colonial Heights School Board will hold an organizational meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019, beginning at 8 a.m. in the Technical Center Audio Visual Room. A closed session meeting will immediately follow.

Tree recycling

PRINCE GEORGE — Christmas tree recycling will be available at no charge for Prince George County residents from Jan. 1-12, for real, undecorated trees only, at CFS - County Convenience Center, 3100 Union Branch Road, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. each day.

'Food Challenge'

PRINCE GEORGE — Registration for “Food Challenge Weekend”, sponsored by the Prince George 4-H/Extension Office for Prince George County youth, will be available Jan 2-4. Register at 6380 Scott Memorial Park Road or call 804-733-2686.

Master Gardener class

PRINCE GEORGE — Prince George Master Gardener Association class registration will be available Jan. 2-10. Visit: https://prince-george.ext.vt.edu/for application or call 804-733-2686.

'4-H Space Camp'

PRINCE GEORGE — Registration for “4-H Space Camp”, sponsored by the Prince George 4-H/Extension Office for Prince George County youth ages 9-13, will be available Jan. 2-11. Register at 6380 Scott Memorial Park Road, or call 804-733-2686.

Offices closed

PRINCE GEORGE — In celebration of the Christmas and New Year's holidays, Prince George County Government Offices will be closed today, Dec. 24, Tuesday, Dec. 25, Monday, Dec. 30 and Tuesday, Dec. 31.