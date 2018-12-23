November 18th, 2018, will be a special day to remember for over 3,000 attendees, and especially for 94-year-old World War II veteran, Alfred “Happy” Hunter.

A resident of Chesterfield County since he was 6 years old, Happy, was one of two citizens invited to raise the largest American flag in the state of Virginia. The flag-raising ceremony, held at USA Iron and Metal on Coxendale Road near the intersection of Interstate 95 and Route 288, was held by Chesterfield residents, Richard and Monique Smith. The Smiths had the 40-foot x 76-foot majestic flag erected on a 212-foot pole to honor our military, veterans and first responders.

Happy graciously accepted my request to interview him and invited me to his home. I sat down with him and his son, Harold. I learned that Happy served in the U.S. Army. He spent over two years in Salisbury, England, in the hospital unit as a male nurse.

I asked Happy what was going through his mind as he was raising the flag. He expressed his deep gratitude immediately through tears. After taking a moment, he responded, “I don’t know how to tell it. It was the greatest privilege and honor ever to have a part in it. It meant a lot to me. People these days do not respect the flag. They do not understand what a privilege it is to live in this country.”

Harold added, “My father is very emotional about this country. He had a brother, Robert Harold Hunter, killed in France during World War II.”

Happy said, “I wasn’t in any battles, but I saw the results: boys with arms and legs blown off. When I returned on the boat and saw the Statue of Liberty, it was the best day of my life. The “National Anthem” was playing. It was a beautiful moment.”

Harold shared, “Dad insisted on saluting the flag when it reached the top.”

Happy stood alongside veteran, R.J. Smith Sr., and they both displayed their respect to our flag and country.

Happy expressed his gratitude to the Smiths for putting the flag up saying, “They have to be pretty proud of themselves and their companies for giving back to the community.”

Jim Ingle with R.J. Smith Construction and his entire committee deserve mega kudos for perfectly executing a National Landmark, which will be viewed by over 100,000 people daily.

Personally, I will never forget the moment the flag unfurled at the very end of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the U.S.A.” It was a prayerful moment of tears, applause and expressions of joy.

