The Prince George County annual Christmas Decorations Contest was held on Wednesday, Dec. 5. "Celebrity judges" included Marguerite Bishop, Andrea Schneck, and Chip Saunders. The evening took the panel on a magical tour from Bethlehem to the North Pole and most points in between. Thousands of lights and literally miles of wire were used to transform these homes into storybook scenes.

The contest winners were:

• Christmas Elegance — Lori and Jason Smith, 6009 Pheasant Run Court, Prince George

Judges’ Comments include: “A great example of using white lights to create a magical scene!” “All white lights with red candles and beautiful door.”

• Religious Display — Lori Potter, 3504 Lundie Lane, South Prince George

Judges’ Comments include: “Well set up Nativity Scene!” “Jesus is the reason for the season.”

• Best Use of Lights — Ryan Edwards, 15601 Loving Union Road, Disputanta

Judges’ Comments include: “This place lit me up and filled me with the holiday spirit!” “Lights on the roof tell how many days are left until Christmas.”

• Traditional Christmas — Stephanie and Tim Johnson, 7008 Troy Terrace, Prince George

Judges’ Comments include: “It’s Christmas Card worthy!” “Great to see big lights in the tree wreaths, classic Christmas look.”

• Patriotic Display — Eric Sawyer, 4915 Monroe Avenue, North Prince George

Judges’ Comments include: “This was fabulous, the originality of the archway construction was superb.” “Loved the flag of lights on the roof.”

• Directors Choice — Mary and Gary Spivey, 19230 Indian Road, South Prince George

Judges’ Comments include: “Lots of eye catchers, very electric!” “Great tractor display. Beautiful angel that lights up”

• Best Overall — Keith Traylor, 12468 Gravelbrook Road, South Prince George

Judges’ Comments include: “All that was missing was snow from this classic display!” “Sophisticated but cozy!”

The panel of judges sincerely thanks all who took the time and personal funds to make Prince George an even more beautiful place to enjoy the holidays. Throughout the tour of Prince George, judges saw numerous beautiful and creative light displays and would like to thank the following entrants for their participation.

• Lisa Brooks, 5700 Allin Road, Prince George

• Cindy Grebas, 7571 Woods Ridge Trace, Prince George

• Robyn and Josh Zeh, 11329 Cedar Run Road, South Prince George

• Karson and Maggie Clark, 3605 Lundie Lane, South Prince George

• Mike and Julie Lee, 14967 South Crater Road, South Prince George

• Keith Spain, 13026 Prince George Drive, Disputanta

• Abby Baker, 15168 James River Drive, Disputanta

• Katie Bradshaw, 15848 Woodcliff Lane, Disputanta

• Suzanne DeGrauwe, 10909 Appletree Lane, North Prince George

• Paul and Joy Sulc, 8420 Sandy Ridge Road, North Prince George

• Jennifer Hawse, 2806 Irwin Road, Prince George.

Everyone is encouraged to take this festive tour for themselves. “Like” PG County Parks and Recreation on Facebook and follow the contest map.

Plaques will be presented to the individual winners at the next Board of Supervisors meeting on Jan. 8, 2019, at 7 p.m.