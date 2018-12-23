PETERSBURG – More than 60 people attended The Petersburg Chamber’s annual holiday party on Wednesday, Dec. 12, which offered a bit of a twist this year. Partnering with The City of Petersburg, donations to The City of Petersburg Children of Social Services Toy Drive was a focus as was the promotion of the numerous Best of The Best of the Tri-Cities award winners from the City of Petersburg.

The Wright Mansion played host to the event. The newly renovated gem on Sycamore Street, purchased by Ray Ferguson of Escape Old Towne and a group of investors, plans to be used as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue in the spring.

The diverse crowd could be seen talking festively and gobbling up signature dishes from the best of Petersburg - DJs Rajun Cajun, Jem’s Caribbean, Wabi-Sabi, Sweet Dixie’s to DJs Java Joint.

Refreshments were provided by CFS and Evaton, the latter offering a licensed sommelier, Tom Colli with Evaton. Thaddeus Huff, president of the Petersburg Chamber of Commerce, thanked those in attendance for their hard work over the year and promised an even better 2019.

The event was decorated by Event Décor Galore from Petersburg.