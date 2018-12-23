On Friday, Dec. 14, the Colonial Heights Chamber of Commerce and Southside Virginia Association of Realtors (SVAR) collaborated to host a Christmas gala for their members at the historical Augustus Wright Mansion.

The festively-decorated mansion, located in a nationally registered historic neighborhood in Petersburg, is set to become a new corporate and wedding venue. Even though it was drizzling rain, evening carriage rides were provided for guests through the adjacent Historic Poplar Lawn Park, formerly known as Central Park. Lighted bags were provided by Fort Lee Federal Credit Union to light the foggy path.

The hors d’oeuvres, drinks and games were sponsored by Touchstone Bank and Peoples Advantage Credit Union.

Guests passed packages in a flurry, left and right, while they participated in a gift exchange and throughout the evening, saxophonist, Rick Elliott, provided smooth jazz sponsored by Escape Old Towne.

A crowd pleaser was an “Oven Mitt Unwrapping” game. Abbie Kamara, with Fort Lee Federal Credit Union; Mark Harris, Prudential Overall Supply; and Sean Hinspater of Richmond Renovations; competed to see who could open their Christmas package first … only using oven mitts. All three gave it a valiant effort, however, Hinspater was victorious.

“I won fashionable koozies accompanied with two beers and stylish oven mitts,” he said.

Tomiko Yarbrough with Keller Williams Real Estate won first place in the “Tacky Sweater” contest. She was dressed from head-to-toe like one of Santa’s elves.

The event was co-chaired by John Brandt, executive director of the Colonial Heights Chamber, and one of the four Augustus Mansion’s owners, Ray Ferguson.

Brandt shared, “It humbles me to see the members of the SVAR and the CHCC come together and enjoy the Christmas season. It was a big project of mine to collaborate with other organizations to show unity.”

“I think the event is fabulous and people with the CHCC are amazing. I love the networking,” Ferguson added.