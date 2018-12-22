CREWE — In 2018, Southside Electric Cooperative’s, or SEC's, Board of Directors approved a $3 million capital credit retirement.

Any revenue that SEC, a not-for-profit electric utility, earns over and above the cost of providing safe and reliable electric service is considered margins, representing members’ equity in the co-op. This equity allows SEC to finance its yearly operations, with the intent that these funds will be repaid to members in later years. This concept is an essential part of how the cooperative operates both successfully and responsibly.

SEC gives these funds back to its members when it is financially able to do so.

Members earn capital credits based on the amount of capital contributed to the cooperative through the payment of monthly electric bills. The more electricity that is purchased, the greater the capital credit account. No special action is required to begin receiving capital credits – membership in the cooperative activates this benefit automatically.

In December, members who earned less than $25 were issued credits on their bills. Members with refunds equal to or above $25 received checks through the mail.

Over the last three decades, SEC has returned more than $54 million to its membership. That includes about $11 million in just the last decade.

SEC members who may be leaving the Cooperative are encouraged to provide SEC with a current mailing address so that capital credits can be returned as they are retired.

For more information, visit www.sec.coop.