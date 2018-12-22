CHESTERFIELD — The Chesterfield Historical Society of Virginia, CHSV, and the Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation present “Civil War to Civil Rights” at Magnolia Grange House Museum, 10020 Iron Bridge Road on Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at noon.

The event is meant to provide educational information for the community and to increase awareness about Chesterfield County’s historical sites.

CHSV and Chesterfield County Department of Parks and Recreation will welcome Julian Charity, historian for Shirley Plantation in Charles City County, as he presents “Civil War to Civil Rights." During this lecture, the speaker will draw parallels between Confederate general Robert E. Lee and Civil Rights leader Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

Julian Charity is a native of Charles City County, Virginia. His passion for history was nurtured, in large part, while he was growing up in an area that contributed so much to the early development of the United States. Centuries-old plantations, churches, and presidents’ homes surrounded him and intrigued him with the stories they held.

Charity graduated from Virginia State University in 2010 with a major in history, and he continues to educate himself, as well as others, through his position at Shirley Plantation. At Shirley, the speaker is responsible for research, writing, and the development of tour materials for adult and student groups, presentations, and exhibits. He is also the author of the book "Courage at Home and Abroad: The Military History of Shirley Plantation." Charity’s fascination with, vast knowledge of, and experience with the study of history are sure to make his presentation a treat.

For more information, call Lorie Arnold at 804-748-1498 or visit www.chesterfieldhistory.com.