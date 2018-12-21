Give the gift of 4-H this holiday season

There’s something very special about giving the gift of knowledge and 4-H has lots of gift ideas to choose from for the holidays. The first one is free and held on the campus of Virginia State University. 4-H STEAM Fest is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2019 from 9 a.m. to noon. It will be three hours of fun that is sure to spark children’s interest in learning about science, technology, engineering, agriculture and math. Normally the “A” in the acronym “STEAM” stands for art but in this case, it stands for agriculture. Kindergarten through 12th grade students and their parents will have an opportunity to participate in hands-on activities and experiments at the event.

“We hope to ignite students’ inner scientists, technologists and mathematicians in an action-packed event they’ll always remember,” said Dr. Maurice Smith of VSU Cooperative Extension.

This is another program spearheaded by Smith. “I believe newly innovative state-wide 4-H programming can provide a much in depth and involved experience on a college campus for youth that participate. It is our hope that programs like these will increase and showcase the importance of youth development, STEM, healthy living, and civic engagement with Virginia 4-H at Virginia State University.”

For more information about STEAM Fest, contact Smith by email at mdsmith@vsu.edu or call Jessica Harris at Virginia State University at 804-524-5964.

Other events set to take place at the Airfield 4-H Center are set for the upcoming year.

Food Challenge Camp will be held at Airfield 4-H Center Jan. 25-27, 2019. More than 120,000 youth participate in 4 -H food and nutrition projects, learning how to prepare nutritious meals and snacks that can help reduce their risk for chronic disease. Food challenge teams create and prepare a dish and make a presentation about it to the judges.

Space Camp at Airfield 4-H Center is scheduled for Feb. 1-3, 2019. Participants build model rockets and study astronomy, botany, chemistry, earth science. There will be lots of hands-on activities and experiments.

Spring Cloverbud Camp at Airfield 4-H Center, March 29-31, 2019, is a weekend of fun and exploring designed to offer 5- to 8-year olds. Youth experience the excitement of overnight camping through songs, games, special programs, and workshops.

Teen Spring Fling at Airfield 4-H Center, April 5-7, 2019, is a weekend packed with leadership workshops, campfires, talent show and a dance just to name a few of the awesome activities featured in this event.

Environmental Education Camp at Airfield 4-H Center, June 21-23, 2019, will be an adventure with numerous plant and marine specimens. This camp will surely inspire youth’s fervor for science.

Register for Prince George 4-H Camp on Feb. 1, 2019. Camp dates are July 1-5, 2019. Counselors and counselors in training, CITs, are encouraged to attend Spring Fling at Airfield 4-H Center as part of their training requirement.

Contact Hermon Maclin for registration information and ways you can give the gift of 4-H this holiday season.

Hermon Maclin is an extension agent with Virginia Cooperative Extension.