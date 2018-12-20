On June 12, President Donald Trump made history by meeting with North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un in Singapore. This meeting was a culmination of months of planning and the end of fiery exchange a year earlier between the president and Kim.

One of America’s greatest threats since the armistice in 1953 following The Korean War, North Korea agreed to meet with the president but only after tensions, cancellations and other issues nearly derailed the summit.

When asked if he had prepared the summit, the president said, “I think I'm very well-prepared. I don’t think I have to prepare very much. It's about attitude, it's about willingness to get things done. But I think I have been prepared for this summit for a very long time.”

Trump arrived in Singapore directly following a hectic G7 summit in Canada, where the president withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and from the Paris Agreement. He ended the trip by tweeting that following the remarks from Canadian Prime Minster Justin Trudeau, the United States would not sign the communique.

During the summit, Trump and Kim announced they would establish new relations, work for lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula and work toward denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea also returned prisoners to the United States as well as Korean War solder remains.

The final outcome of the summit remains to be seen. A report by the New York Times in November showed North Korea, after closing several bombing sites, was perhaps making new sites.

The agreement signed by the U.S. and North Korea didn’t make the closing of missile bases mandatory.

