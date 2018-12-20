City Council ties on plan to purchase former Evergreen Motel for future redevelopment; lack of majority spells failure

HOPEWELL -- The city will not be going into the motel business.

On a tie vote Wednesday night, City Council decided not to go ahead with the purchase of the Riverview Inn & Suites building -- formerly the Evergreen Motel -- on state Route 10. Despite the call by city staff for urgency in purchasing the old motel in order to control its development destiny, councilors could not agree that earmarking $1.1 million for buying the property would be in the best interest of the city.

City staff was pushing for the quick turnaround on the purchase because Riverview's current owner, Bhupendra Patel, is entertaining an offer from another business that wants to continue it as a motel. Hopewell has been eyeing that property for some time as both an enhancement to its developing riverfront and as a way to improve the aesthetic value of a major city access point.

Councilors Anthony J. Zevgolis and Janice Denton joined Mayor Jackie M. Shornak in supporting the purchase. Vice Mayor Jasmine E. Gore and councilors Brenda Pelham and Christina J. Luman-Bailey voted against it. Since Councilor Arlene Holloway was not in attendance, there was not a majority vote either way. Hence, the request failed.

The city had proposed buying the motel from Patel for $1.1 million, then turn around and lease it back to him to operate first on a yearly lease, then subsequent six-month extensions as needed. Assistant City Manager Charles F. Dane said Patel had agreed to pay the city a monthly lease of $3,750. As operator, he would be responsible for routine maintenance, while the city would be on the hook for any major maintenance.

Dane said Patel updated the heating and cooling system recently, and the rest of the 66-year-old building was structurally sound.

Dane said the estimated annual cost of owning the property was about $57,000. However, that amount would be absorbed partly through salary savings in fiscal year 2019, which the city estimates to be around $1.5 million.

Dane said the need for the city to purchase the property and control its fate was crucial because Patel is entertaining another offer from a hotelier who wants to buy it and maintain it as a hotel. If that were to happen, the city estimated it would probably be another 10-15 years before that buyer profits on their investment and is ready to sell.

"What we are doing is looking to buy time," Dane said, adding that the city has no plans to "let it become derelict."

The city was going to get a 20-year term mortgage loan on Riverview. Estimated payments on the loan would have been about $8,500 per month

Addressing what was called "a big rumor" that the city was going to purchase Riverview to turn it into a parking lot, Dane said at least four developers whom he did not name were interested in it, but only if the city could acquire it quickly.

In addition to aesthetics, Dane said the motel poses a major public-safety risk. In the past five years, Hopewell's first responders have answered 877 calls at Riverview, which Dane said averages about 15 per month.

A public hearing on the issue yielded very little comment, however. Only two people spoke, Planning Commission chairman Elliott Eliades and City Treasurer Joan E. Gosier. Eliades was in favor of it, while Gosier had questions about the future value of the property.

Patel told council that he was willing to work with the city to help get the property developed. When asked by council if the other party looking to buy the motel would be interested in working with the city, Patel said he could not speak for them, but as a business, he expects "they're not going to try to let that property go without regaining capital."

Proponents on council pointed to the long-term benefit of buying the property now and reaping the investment successes later.

Denton said she was "excited" at the possibility of getting the property. "We've made mistakes, but if you're a resident of Hopewell today, we've made a change in this city that is very good," Denton said, pointing to developments downtown and along the riverfront.

Shornak said she thought the purchase was a gamble the city should make, adding it would answer a long-running question about what the city was going to do about "the Evergreen Motel.

"This is an investment," Shornak said. "It's not like we're spending money we don't have. I see what the Beacon [Theatre] has done. Sometimes you have to see past [problems] to see what the opportunity is."

Opponents, though, were not so sure about it. They pointed to the fact that Hopewell still is in the midst of getting its fiscal house in order, and they were concerned about the city taking on an obligation that was not guaranteed to succeed.

"Right now, we have so many other things to think about," Gore said.

Pelham also questioned why the city would want to buy property it claims has been a public nuisance. "I just don't feel comfortable," she added.

Luman-Bailey said she was "mixed" about the purchase. While she understood the city's desire to control the property, she also said she felt like the city was replaying 2007, when the city bought the old Patrick Copeland School site in the hopes of developing it. The school was torn down, but the property remained vacant and undeveloped for 11 years, until an agreement was reached this year to put the $40 million Francisco Landing multi-use development on it.

Luman-Bailey said the city was "interfering in the private real-estate market" back then, and she saw similarities in the Riverview purchase.

"We interfered in the market to rehab Patrick Copeland School," Luman-Bailey said. "We spent $700,000 in taxpayer dollars to demolish it."

