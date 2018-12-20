KEYSER - During the opening session at the Tuesday meeting of the Mineral County Development Authority, president Buck Eagle presented what he called a sore subject dealing with the Tier II study that will result in the connection of Mineral County to Corridor H at Scherr.

By Jean Braithwaite

Tribune Correspondent

KEYSER - During the opening session at the Tuesday meeting of the Mineral County Development Authority, president Buck Eagle presented what he called a sore subject dealing with the Tier II study that will result in the connection of Mineral County to Corridor H at Scherr.

He said that in late 2017, a meeting in Garrett County, Maryland, involving The Greater Cumberland Committee, showed the importance of connecting U.S. Route 220 to Corridor H for economic development.

Eagle also voiced the same sentiment during a development authority meeting a year ago, when the promotion of a Tier II study was needed to finalize plans for the roadway from Mineral County to Corridor H to open the area for business promotion and added tourism.

He asked development authority members on Tuesday, “How can we spearhead this project?”

Describing the latest course to be followed for the Corridor H connection, Eagle said it will start at the area near the old Potomac Drive-In, north of McCoole, to Claysville, and on toward Corridor H at Scherr.

Mineral County commissioner Richard Lechliter recommended that Dave Moe, of Garrett County, be contacted to give an update on the Corridor H project.

Eagle also proposed to “nudge the people attending Mineral County Day,” an upcoming event to seek information during the time with elected officials in Charleston.

Butch Armentrout, representing Carpendale at the development authority, said that he would be the Mineral County person to speak to the state division of highways during Mineral County Day and “I could mention this.”

He said that the highway officials should “level with us on this subject.”

Kevin Clark, executive director for the development authority, said this particular roadway project to connect Mineral County to Corridor H needs to be on a priorities listing.

He mentioned that during Mineral County Day, a time for the attendees to meet with Gov. Jim Justice has yet to be scheduled.

Clark said that if meeting happens with the governor, “We need to make sure the project is still on his radar.”

Eagle said he felt what was happening with the officials saying about the Corridor H connection was, “Here is a crumb,” only to appease the people for a while, however, “We need to get the Tier II study done.”

Another subject discussed by the development authority members that could possibly be presented during Mineral County Day at the Legislature is the need for a new sign along Route 46 telling what businesses are in the Keyser Industrial Park.

For some time, the development authority has wanted to replace the present sign to promote businesses at the entrance of the industrial park.

John Lusk, authority member, said the distance for a sign should be back off the roadway 15 feet, while Clark said that in contacting the Department of Highways, the distance for sign placement was 45 feet from the center of Route 46.

Clark said that in his travels throughout the state, he has observed much larger signs than the one on Route 46, with the location nearer to the highway.