COLONIAL HEIGHTS — In two separate ceremonies over the past week, Colonial Heights High School (CHHS) inducted two sports teams and four individual athletes who previously contributed to the school’s athletic success into its Hall of Fame.

The first ceremony took place during halftime of the varsity boys basketball game on Friday, Dec. 14. Following opening remarks from CHHS Principal Kristin Janssen, Athletic Director Gerald Carsley introduced the school’s new Hall of Fame inductees, which included the 2013 Regional Competition Cheer Team, and wrestling state champions Dee Weatherly, 1982, and Justin Trent, 2014.

The second ceremony was held during halftime of the varsity girls basketball game on Monday, Dec. 17. Following opening remarks from Janssen, Assistant Principal James Burnett introduced the inductees, which included the 2015 Boys Baseball Team, 2003 track athlete John Bailey, and 2013 and 2014 swimmer Abigail Richey.

During both ceremonies, School Board Chair Mike Yates and Superintendent of Schools Dr. Joseph Cox unveiled a framed portrait to be hung in the school honoring the accomplishments of the athletes.

Inductees and their family and friends in attendance enjoyed refreshments in the media center as part of the event.

