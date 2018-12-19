When the Adopt-A-Family screening committee met Thursday, they had 13 applications to review and evaluate. The committee approved 11 of those applications.

Donations arriving Friday were: Premier Bank, Ravenswood $200 and Anonymously $80.

New toys are arriving from the Marine Corps and other groups. This is a tremendous help.

Volunteers are sorting and sizing the clothing that has arrived at headquarters last week, assisting groups in finding items needed for the families they have adopted and washing clothing to be used in the program.

Those church groups, individuals and organizations who have already adopted families should come to the headquarters and look for the things that are needed for their particular family.

Twenty-nine families remain to be adopted at this time. If you would like to adopt one or more families please contact the coordinator Sally Carter at 273-9251 or 273-9897 after 6 p.m.

If you would like to make a financial donation to help supply the needs of these families, please make check payable to Ravenswood Adopt-A-Family Program and drop them by the headquarters at the Ravenswood Fire Station.

Families for adoption at this time are:

Family No. 3 – There are two people in this residence, an older lady and a girl age 14. Both need clothing, , gifts for the girl, cleaning supplies, and food for two.

Family No. 8 – There are three people in this family, a father, a mother and a little girl age 2. They need clothing for all, toys and gifts for child, and food for three.

Family No. 10 – There are three people in this family, a mother, a father, and a girl age 14. They need clothing for all, gifts for the girl, and food for three.

Family No. 13 – There are two people in this household, a grandmother and a boy age 12. They need clothing, a full- size bed, gifts, and food for two.

Family No. 15 – There are two people in this household, a man and a woman. Both need clothing, a small remembrance, and food for two.

Family No. 19 – There are five people in this household, a mother, a father, and boys ages 15, 16, and 18. They need clothing for all, gifts for the boys, and food for five.

Family No. 22 – One lady in this household, needs clothing, small remembrance and food for one.

Family No. 39 – Two adults in this family, mother and daughter, need clothing for both, small remembrance and food for two.

Family No. 41 – Two in this family, father and boy 18, need clothing for both, small remembrance for each and food for two.

Family No. 51 – Five people in this family, man, woman and girls five, seven and ten. Need clothing for all, gifts for the girls and food for five.

Family No. 55 – Two people in this home, man and woman, both need clothing, small remembrance and food for two..

Family No. 56 – Five people in this family, father, mother, boy five and girls two and three. Need clothing for all, toys and gifts and food for five.

Family No. 58 – One lady in this home, needs clothing, small remembrance and food for one.

Family No. 59 – Four people in family, mother, father and boys six and eight. Need Family No. 71 - clothing for all, gifts for the boys and food for four.

Family No. 62 – Three people in this home, mother and girls nine and 16, need clothing for all, gifts for the children and food for three.

Family No. 64 – Three people in this home, need clothing and gifts for boys eight and 12, and food for three.

Family No. 66 – Four people in this household, mother, father and girl 14 and boy seven. Need clothing and gifts for children and food for four.

Family No. 69 – Two people in this home, mother and son 15, need clothing for both, gifts for boy and food for two.

Family No. 71 – Two in this family, mother and girl 11, both need clothing, gifts for girl and food for two.

Family No. 72 – Six peopke in thus family, need clothing for all gifts and toys for boys 13, eight, and three and girls ten and 1-1/2 and food for six.

Family No. 73 – Two people in this home, grandmother and girl ten, need clothing for both, toys and gifts for girl and food for two.

Family No. 74 – Three people in this family, need gifts and toys for boy 11, and food for three.

Family No. 75 – Five in this family, need clothing and gifts for boy nine, girls five and six and food for five.

Family No. 76 – Eight people in this household, mother, father, boys 16,13 and nine and five years old, girls 15 and seven, need clothing for all, toys and gifts for the children and food for eight.

Family No. 77 – Four people in this family, need clothing and gifts for boys 14, 17 and 14, food for four.

Family No. 79 – Three people in this family, need clothing, toys and gifts for boy 12, food for three.

Family No. 80 – Three people in family, man, woman and girl seven, need clothing , toys and gifts for girl seven and food for three.

Family No. 81 –

Family No. 82 -

Volunteers are still needed to help with the soring and sizing and packaging of clothing and gifts for the families in the program. Monday and Tuesday shopping for families who have not been adopted by groups, churches or individuals will begin and the wrapping of these items will follow. If you have a few hours to donate to a very worthwhile cause, just stop by the fire department. Your help will certainly be appreciated.

Volunteers will be needed on Sunday morning, December 23, to grocery shop for the families who have not been adopted, beginning at 9 a.m.

All parcels from the adopting groups need to be at the Fire Station between the hours of 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 23rd. Packages cannot be accepted before 1 p.m. because the fire vehicles will not be moved until afternoon.

Delivery will begin Monday morning, December 24 at 8 a.m., with the longest runs being loaded first. City deliveries will begin around 9 a.m. or shortly thereafter.

Volunteers with four wheel drive vehicles and pickup trucks as well as persons to help with the loading and delivery will be needed at the fire station at 8 a.m. If you would like to be a part of this segment of the Adopt Program, arrive at headquarters shortly before 8 a.m.

Families already adopted are:

Family No. 1 – Adopted by North United Methodist Church

Family No. 2 – Adopted by First Baptist Church, Ravenswood

Family No. 4 – Adopted by North United Methodist Church

Family No. 5 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family No. 6 – Adopted by GFWC Ravenswood Civic Club

Family No. 7 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family No. 9 – Adopted by the Bragg Family

Family No. 11 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family No. 12 – Adopted by McClung Law Office

Family No. 14 – Adopted by Ravenswood Council No. 12634 Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew Catholic Church

Family No. 16 – Adopted by Ripley Primary Care

Family No. 17 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family No. 18 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family No. 20 – Adopted by Ravenswood High School Future Farmers of America

Family No. 21 – Adopted by Ravenswood Council No. 12634 Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew Catholic Church

Family No. 23 – Adopted by Knopp & Nesselroad Families

Family No. 24 – Adopted by Ravenswood Lions Club

Family No. 25 – Adopted by Evergreen Hills Freewill Baptist Church

Family No. 26 – Adopted by Silverton Grange No. 506

Family No. 29 – Adopted by Ravenswood Council No. 12634 Knights of Columbus, St. Matthew Catholic Church

Family No. 32 – Adopted by Grace Episcopal Church

Family No. 33 – Adopted Anonymously

Family No. 34 – Adopted by Grace Episcopal Church

Family No. 36 – Adopted by Independence United Methodist Church

Family No. 37 – Adopted by Ravenswood Church of the Nazarene

Family No. 38 – Adopted by First United Methodist Church

Family No. 40 – Adopted by Liverpool United Methodist Church

Family No. 43 – Adopted by Silverton Grange No. 506

Family No. 44 – Adopted Anonymously

Family No. 45 – Adopted by Silverton Grange No. 506

Family No. 46 – Adopted by Jordan Family

Family No. 47 – Adopted Anonymously

Family No. 48 – Adopted by Jordan Family

Family No. 53 – Adopted Anonymously

Family No. 60 – Adopted by West Ripley Baptist Church

Family No. 70 – Adopted by Premier Bank of Ravenswood