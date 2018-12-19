Sorella Ristorante was home to the 2018 Festival of Trees hosted in connection with the Jackson County Community Foundation.

Each year community businesses, organizations, and members are invited to donate and decorate Christmas trees and wreaths for a live auction to raise money for JCCF charities. This year, 18 trees and several wreaths were donated, decorated, and set up at Sorella Ristorante in Ripley for the auction, which took place on Nov. 30.

Those who attended the festival were welcomed with appetizers and cocktails provided by the Sorellas. Wine was also available for purchase with 100 percent of the proceeds going to the general grant fund through the JCCF.

Several local businesses took part in the event by donating and decorating trees.

Constellium Cares provided a tree to benefit the Guardians of the Children Mountain State Chapter that provides funding for the general charitable purposes of GOC in child advocacy.

Heather Clay Roush decorated a tree donated by WCHS and WVAH TV to help the Jackson County Arts Fund.

Parchment Valley Conference Center donated a tree to raise funds for the Jackson County Hunting Heroes, a West Virginia program which provides therapy and support for veterans through a hunting program hosted by their facility each year.

A pencil tree was donated by Matheny & Company AC to benefit Ripley Rotary with its charitable giving such as the Adopt-A-Family program.

Many other businesses and individuals sponsored trees and wreaths in memory and honor of those who have passed.

Signature Salon donated a decorated wreath in memory of Robin Hayes Gandee.

A wreath titled “Angels Among Us,” was crafted by Athletic Outfitters, LLC in memory of Lisa Smolder and many others.

“The Festival of Trees provides a wonderful opportunity to promote your creativity and support local charitable organizations through the Jackson County Community Foundation,” Christy Sizemore of the JCCF said. “All donations are tax deductible and all donors will be acknowledged by the Community Foundation.”

Around 100 guests participated in the event, raising over $15,000 to help support local charities.

For more information on the JCCF and additional photos of the decorated items that were auctioned, visit Facebook under Community Foundation of Jackson County.