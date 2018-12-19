Winter Lecture Series

HOPEWELL — The Woman's Club of Hopewell will host their Community First Winter Lecture Series at the Hopewell Library, beginning Jan. 9.

The first lecture titled "Living Among the Slavs" will be presented by Daniel Jones.

Lectures begin at 11 a.m.

Jones was offered the opportunity to teach English in Prague. He developed a love of photography while living in the Czech Republic and Croatia. Through his photographs, he will tell lecture goers about the people and culture of these two countries.