Recognition given for success in reducing achievement gaps

CHESTERFIELD — The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators has announced that Ettrick Elementary School has been named a National ESEA Distinguished School. Ettrick Elementary is one of up to 100 schools throughout the country being nationally recognized for outstanding student achievement in 2018.

The National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program publicly recognizes qualifying federally funded schools for the outstanding academic achievements of their students. It highlights the efforts of schools across the country making significant improvements for their students.

“This national recognition reaffirms the great work being done at Ettrick Elementary,” said Matoaca District School Board member Rob Thompson, whose district includes Ettrick Elementary. “The staff has shown tremendous dedication to the students at Ettrick, and has helped foster an environment where all students can learn through hands-on learning opportunities that are engaging and relevant.”

“Being recognized as a national Title I distinguished school is a great honor. The successes at Ettrick Elementary during the last two years demonstrate that a differentiated approach to resource allocation works. Congratulations to all involved who are preparing Ettrick students for success,” added Superintendent Dr. Merv Daugherty.

Ettrick Elementary, fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education for the past two school years, is being recognized for closing the achievement gaps between student groups. Examples of increased academic performance include:

African-American students’ English academic achievement increased 25 percentage points from 2014-18.Economically disadvantaged students’ English academic achievement increased 23 percentage points from 2014-18.Students with disabilities’ English academic achievement increased 19 percentage points from 2014-18.Students with disabilities’ math academic achievement increased 14 percentage points from 2014-18.

Ettrick Elementary’s Tier 1 literacy instruction encompasses a balanced model of daily shared reading, guided reading, word study, and writing instruction. Ettrick’s math instruction in kindergarten through fifth grade begins each day with Sherry Parrish’s Number Talks. Number Talks are used to improve students’ mental computation and assist with communicating their thought process for solving problems through justifying their thinking. The school also has provided all third- through fifth-grade students with a Chromebook to increase anytime, anywhere learning opportunities and to provide students with additional instructional content.

Ettrick is the seventh Chesterfield County school to be honored as a National Title I Distinguished School: Bensley Elementary won in 2016 and 2002, Elizabeth Scott Elementary in 2014, Bellwood in 2011, Beulah Elementary in 2010, Harrowgate Elementary in 2006 and Chalkley Elementary in 2005.