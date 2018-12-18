DINWIDDIE - It may have quite literally rained on their parade, but that didn’t stop Dinwiddie County residents from celebrating the season.

While this year’s 12th Annual Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade was cancelled due to the weekend forecast of heavy rain, as well as the substantial snowfall the county was still recovering from that fell the previous weekend, area residents made their way to the county’s annual “Celebrate the Season” Indoor Bazaar.

Held at Dinwiddie Elementary School, the bazaar featured children activities, artisan vendors, homemade and handcrafted goods, business vendors, food vendors, a petting zoo, pony rides, and more.