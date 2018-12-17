Veterans and members of the community gather at national cemeteries to lay wreaths on graves

DINWIDDIE — On Saturday, community members gathered at Poplar Grove National Cemetery for the annual, nationwide event “Wreaths Across America.”

“Wreaths Across America” is participated in across the nation and involves citizens laying wreaths on the graves of American soldiers who died defending this nation.

The rain stopped long enough on Saturday for Poplar Grove National Cemetery to hold a ceremony, consisting of an opening statement from Betsy Dinger with National Parks Services, the national anthem performed by the Dinwiddie High School (DHS) Choir, and a speech by Cross Bearers Motorcycle Ministry retired Col. Larry Watson.

Next, ceremonial wreaths were placed on graves one by one for each branch of service, including the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Merchant Marines, and POW/MIA.

The ceremony concluded with a poem read by retired CW3 Dawn Cater, a prayer by Gus Green, and taps by retired Sgt. First Class Bob Weaver. Those attending the event then laid the remaining wreaths on graves throughout the cemetery.

The DHS JROTC collaborated with a committee consisting of retired CW3 Cater, Christie Reiter, and Betsy Dinger and Grant Gates with the National Park Service to make Wreaths Across America at Poplar Grove National Cemetery possible.

Fallen soldiers were also remembered and honored at City Point National Cemetery in Hopewell on Saturday. This "Wreaths Across America" observance began with a convoy that started from The Crossings Shopping Center at 10:30 a.m., proceeding to the cemetery, located at 10th Avenue & Davis Street.

