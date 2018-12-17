CHESTERFIELD — Jameson Connor Brooks, 15, son of Kimberly Brooks Spiers of South Chesterfield, achieved the rank of Eagle Scout back in June. He is a member of Troop 2815 at Chester United Methodist Church. Connor has been active in Boy Scouts since the age of 8. He was awarded the Arrow of Light in March 2014 while he was with Troop 922 in Enon. He has served as Scribe and Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and was recently appointed Junior Assistant Scoutmaster of his troop. In addition, he was chosen by his peers and inducted into the Order of the Arrow, Nawakwa Lodge 3. He completed his OA Ordeal in Fall 2017.

For his Eagle Scout project, and in connection with his lifelong passion for trains, Connor chose to benefit the Richmond Railroad Museum and led a team in building and installing a new exit bridge for the former Seaboard Coast Line Caboose No. 21019 there. His project greatly improved the access and safety for all museum visitors. His cousins, Chris Sweat and Rob Sweat, were instrumental in helping him complete his project. Through the generous donations he received for his project, Connor was also able to make a charitable contribution to the Richmond Railroad Museum in the amount of $450.

Connor is a sophomore at the Mathematics and Science High School at Clover Hill.