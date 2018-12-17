It’s hard to comprehend the scale on which the Civil War affected the course of American history. Its consequences left their marks on our politics, social structures, landscape, and media. One way to try and grasp its overwhelming impact is to study the pervasiveness of its imagery through the following centuries. Photographs, stereographs, engravings, and illustrations of the conflict continued to circulate long after its conclusion in 1865. It remained an especially popular subject of magic lantern shows well into the 1900s.

The magic lantern is essentially an early slide projector. They were box shaped and used small kerosene lamps for light. Slides would be dropped into a slot at the front of the box and the image painted or printed on the slide would pass through a lens mounted on the outside of the box, projecting it onto a wall or screen. Primitive versions of the device date back to 17th century Holland and the technology had become widespread by travelling showmen and storytellers throughout Europe by the early 18th century. In 1775 John McAllister emigrated from Scotland to America and founded a firm in Philadelphia that specialized in eye-glasses and other optic-related goods. By 1846, John McAllister & Co. was a known dealer of magic lanterns and in 1866 his grandson Thomas continued the family tradition in New York under the name of T.H. McAllister Manufacturing Optician. T.H. McAllister became one of the greatest distributors of magic lanterns in the United States, boasting a wide variety of lanterns and slides available for sale via their company catalogs throughout the 1880s.

Originally the subject matter of these slides was playfully macabre and grotesque to thrill an audience gathered together in darkness, though later trended towards the educational as academics adopted the magic lantern for use in lectures. The plethora of Civil War images that emerged after the conflict have a foot in both. Two popular Civil War magic lantern shows included “Dancing Along the Deadline” by Ezra Hoyt Ripple, which depicted the horrors of the Andersonville prisoner of war camp in Georgia as illustrated by James Taylor, and Charles Thomas’ “Heroes and Battlefields.”

The lantern slide pictured here portrays the “Storming of Fort Wagner,” one of a series of chromolithographs made in the 1880s and 1890s by Louis Kurz and Alexander Allison, and is unique for its representation of black soldiers. The series featured 36 battle scenes rendered by Kurz who was a veteran of the war. The scenes are not accurate depictions of the actual events but emotionally evocative artworks intended to inspire patriotic feelings in viewers. Kurz and Allison’s series shrewdly capitalized on a surge of Civil War reminiscence in the late 19th century as the thousands of veterans who fought in the war as young men advanced into their senior years.