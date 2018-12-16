Katie Haney wants to impact individuals and communities through her work, and she chose to begin her path with an education from Richard Bland College of William & Mary.

“Since childhood, I wanted to pursue a career in the FBI,” explains Haney, a sophomore who will graduate in May. “RBC sets you up to achieve your future goals.”

Haney, a star softball player, had several offers to play at other colleges but decided that RBC offered the academic and athletic balance she desired, especially after suffering softball injuries in high school.

“Attending RBC and receiving a solid academic base was the best start to my college journey. Being a student-athlete with set schedules and having teammates and coaches push you to be the best you can be has helped me grow.”

Haney excels in her declared major of mathematics due to strong relationships fostered with RBC professors. She says the attention received from the faculty has helped her improve in courses that were previously problematic.

“My favorite part of learning from the professors is the passion they have for what they’re teaching,” says the Farmville native. “They truly love what they’re talking about and teaching you. It creates an exciting learning atmosphere.” Haney adds, “I still have teachers from first semester freshman year who ask me how I’m doing, how my grades are. They support me at games, they care about me.”

Haney was one of just 40 students who graduated from the Fuqua School in 2017. Because of it, she appreciates the small classroom sizes at Richard Bland.

The Statesman Scholar honor student finished her first semester with a 4.0 GPA and knows her FBI dreams are now even more attainable. “I really like to help people, and I see the good in the world,” Haney says. “At the end of the day, I hope to have a positive influence on others.”

Submitted by the Richard Bland College of William & Mary Communications Department