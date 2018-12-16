The following books have been added to library shelves at the Petersburg Public Library, 201 W. Washington St.:

Nonfiction:

"Monkey is the Messenger: Meditation and What Your Busy Mind is Trying to Tell You" by Ralph de la Rosa

Meditation is supposed to calm your mind and still your thoughts. Right? But Ralph de la Rosa argues that the seemingly useless chatter of the mind has a purpose and will tell us something, if we only learn how to listen. Instead of silencing your mind, de la Rosa attempts to show you how to take the clutter of the mind and make sense of it. Instead of causing stress, these anxious, repetitive cycles of thought can be made to serve through the exercise of meditation.

"Keto Gatherings: Festive Low-Carb Recipes for Every Occasion" by Kristie H. Sullivan

The ketogenic diet is a low carbohydrate diet good for losing weight and for diabetics. This cookbook proves that low carb does not have to mean all meat. Sullivan’s book covers the whole spectrum, from appetizers to main courses to desserts, and even recipes for breads and cakes. It includes a recipe guide for stocking ingredients as well as a guide to the tools you will need. Beginning with January, the book takes you through suggestions for every month and every celebration of the year so you can prepare for holidays and keep you guests happy.

Fiction

"The Songbird" by Marcia Willett

The Songbird is a story of endings and beginnings and chances in between. Brockscombe is a large farmhouse with three cottages on the property and these four houses provide a place of rest and waiting for their inhabitants. William waits on his wife; she has left but not divorced him. Next door, his daughter-in-law, Charlotte, waits for her husband, a sailor in the navy. In William’s own cottage, retired ballet dancer rests after the death of her lover, but considers it may be time to take a new chance on life. And in cottage three is Tim, a newcomer who awaits something terrible, while struggling with whether or not to take his own chance with the woman he loves.

"For the Sake of the Game: Stories Inspired by the Sherlock Holmes Canon Editors"

Laurie R. King and Leslie S. Klinger approached some well-known authors and asked them each to write a short story inspired by the Sherlock Holmes stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. This collection is the result. There are limits to the imagination, and these stories cover everything from fairy tales to gritty realism. Some stories feature Holmes and his faithful Watson, others characters modeled on them and some take one of Doyle’s tales and expand upon them, with Holmes and Watson never making an appearance.

Dana Cragg is Adult Services Librarian for the Petersburg Public Library System. She writes a regular column introducing some of the latest books added to library shelves.