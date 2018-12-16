The Cockade City Camera Club also celebrated the holidays with a photo contest

PETERSBURG — The Cockade City Camera Club held its 10th annual Christmas Dinner and Photo Contest at At the Globe on Dec. 4, with 31 members and guests attending. The festivities included food and chatting with fellow photographic enthusiasts.

First, second, and third place ribbons were awarded in both the classic and creative categories of the photo contest.

The club also awarded a certificate of recognition for the most points accumulated for their Monthly Photo Challenge Contest winning photos.

This year’s winners were:

Classic: Pablo Brown, first place; Brenda Moren, second place; Don Birdsong, third place.Creative: Larry Tipton, first place; John A. Rooney Jr., second place; Ken Cox, third place.Monthly Photo Challenge Most Points Accumulated: John A. Rooney Jr.

The camera club meets the fourth Thursday of each month at the Petersburg Area Art League, 7 E. Old St. in Old Towne Petersburg. Their next meeting will be held Jan. 24, 2019 at 7 p.m.

For more information about the club contact John A. Rooney Jr. at johnarooneyjr@gmail.com.