Baptist Temple Church

PETERSBURG - Baptist Temple Church, 646 Plum St., will host The Osborne K. Bailey Memorial Singers’s annual Joy Night at 2:30 p.m. on Dec. 16. All are welcome.

Christ and Grace Episcopal

PETERSBURG - Christ and Grace Episcopal Church, 1545 S. Sycamore St., will hold a Celtic Evensong and communion on Dec. 16 at 5:15 p.m. There will also be a candlelight service. All are welcome. A reception follows the service. Casual dress is encouraged. The featured musician is pianist Melissa Adams. For more information, call 804-733-7202.

Colonial Heights Presbyterian

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Colonial Heights Presbyterian Church, 211 Lynchburg Ave., will have guest minister Rev. Keith Johnston at the 11 a.m. service. A Joy Gift Luncheon will follow the worship service. Bring your favorite dish to share. The church will have a centering prayer service on Dec. 18 at 10:30 a.m. On Dec. 21, the church will host the 50 and Better group’s luncheon. The program will consist of Louise Daniel and Kay Ellen Woolridge playing Christmas music. Anyone 50 and older is welcome. The cost is $5. For more information or if you are not called monthly, make your reservation by calling Vivian at 804-526-8010 by Dec. 19.

Emmanuel Worship Center

PETERSBURG - Emmanuel Worship Center, 236 Grove Ave., will present a Fall Fashion show and Business Expo Fundraiser sponsored by Advocate Enterprises on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m., celebrating 100 years of fashion featuring Majestic Designs by Max as well as other local artists and business entrepreneurs.

First Baptist West Petersburg

PETERSBURG - First Baptist Church West Petersburg, 25720 Greensville Ave., will hold a celebration on Dec. 15, from 4 - 7 p.m. in the church dining hall with the theme Luke 2:11-14.

House of Restoration

PETERSBURG - House Of Restoration, 210 S. Market St., will hold its 18th annual Christmas party and gift giveaway for children on Dec. 23 starting at noon. Donations (tax deductible) are welcome and can be given through Paypal: @HouseRest.org or mailed to P.O. Box 2489, Petersburg, VA 23804; or donations of new children's gifts can be dropped off at the church.

Little Bethel Baptist

STONY CREEK – Little Bethel Baptist Church, 23503 Flatfoot Road, will be having its Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 16, at 2 p.m. The theme is “Remembering Christmas at Little Bethel Baptist Church.” Everyone is invited.

Loving Union Baptist

DISPUTANTA - Loving Union Baptist Church, 16750 Loving Union Road, has rescheduled its 138th anniversary to Dec. 16 at 3 p.m. The guests will be Pastor Jamison McLaughlin and New Hope Baptist Church in Sussex. All are welcome.

Mount Level Baptist

DINWIDDIE - Mount Level Baptist Church, 14920 Courthouse Road, will present the program “Christmas in Dinwiddie” by Rev. Dr. James McKensie on Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. There will be singing and praise dancing. The public is invited.

Olive Branch Baptist

DINWIDDIE - Olive Branch Baptist Church, 11119 Boydton Plank Road, will have a Christmas day celebration on Dec. 25 at 9:15 a.m. The church will also hold a Watch Night service on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m.

Reconciliation Fellowship

PETERSBURG - Reconciliation Fellowship Church, 621 W. Washington St., will sponsor a fundraiser gospel concert on Dec. 15 at 4 p.m. with several groups on the program. On Dec. 16 at 3 p.m., H2O Water of Life Ministries will be the guest church and Pastor Thomas Harrell will be the guest speaker. The church will also be hosting Community Transformation prayer services each Wednesday in December from 1 to 2 p.m. Pastor Joseph Green will be the facilitator. For more information, call 804-536-8470.

Rocky Branch Baptist

SUTHERLAND - Rocky Branch Baptist Church, 6009 Rocky Branch Road, will host its annual Christmas celebration on Dec. 16, during the 11 a.m. worship service. The church will present its Christmas cantata themed “The Hope of Christmas, Share the Light” (Luke 2:1-14). The music will be provided by the Voices of Rocky Branch. All are invited to attend.

Shiloh Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - The Hope Holiday Community Choir Concert at Gillfield Baptist Church,on Friday, Dec. 21 from 7 - 9 p.m. and all scheduled rehearsals have been cancelled. For more information, call 804-862-2909 or 757-706-2159.

Swift Creek Baptist

COLONIAL HEIGHTS - The Christmas Choir of Swift Creek Baptist Church, 18510 Branders Bridge Road, will present songs and narration from the cantata "How Great Our Joy" on Dec. 16 at 6 p.m. The evening will also include a few additional Christmas songs by some soloists. A Christmas social with food and drinks will follow in the Fellowship Hall. The public is invite to come.

Tabernacle Baptist

PETERSBURG - Tabernacle Baptist Church, 418 Halifax St., will present Harvey Watkins and the Canton Spirituals at 5 p.m. on Dec. 15; tickets are on sale in the church office. All are invited.

Trinity United Methodist

PETERSBURG - Trinity United Methodist Church, 215 S. Sycamore St., will hold a Christmas music program on Dec. 15 at 3 p.m. Musicians performing include Dee Cristobal, Jamie Burnett and Jayne Sneed. Vocal Soloists are Rennie Morriss and Dr. Robin Jones. The church is included as part of the Battersea Foundations Historic Homes Tour on Dec. 16 from noon - 5 p.m.; contact Toni Clark for more details. Advent services run through Dec. 23. The church will also have a Christmas Eve service, starting at 5 p.m. Dec. 24.

Union Branch Baptist

CHESTERFIELD - The Drama Ministry of Union Branch Baptist Church, 11519 River Road, will present a Christmas drama, "Modern Day Miracle," on Dec. 16 at 4 p.m. For more information, call 804-590-221, or visit the website at www.unionbranch.org.

Union Grove Baptist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - Union Grove Baptist Church, 19111 Church Road, will conclude part of service with Holy Communion on Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. At 2 p.m., the church will visit the Colonial Heights Health Care/Rehabilitation Center for praise and worship with the residents. The Music Ministry’s praise team, praise dancers, and youth and adult choirs will hold presentations celebrating Christmas on Dec. 23 at 11 a.m.

Wood's United Methodist

SOUTH CHESTERFIELD - Wood's United Methodist Church, 7200 Hickory Road, will present the Cantata, "O Little Town of Bethlehem," by the Adult Choir, with retired Rev. David Morefield as narrator on Dec. 16 at the 11 a.m. worship service. At the close of this service, poinsettias will be presented to all Wood's Church members 75 years of age and older. At 7 p.m. on Dec. 16, the children and youth will present their Christmas play, "A Christmas to Believe In." Refreshments will be served at the end of this program in the social hall. Each family is asked to bring finger foods. The church will hold a Christmas Eve service at 7 p.m. on Dec. 24.