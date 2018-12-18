Upcoming Events

Wednesday, Dec. 19

Youth Christmas Program

Goshen Baptist Church is having their Youth Christmas Program on Wednesday Dec. 19th @ 7:00 PM. Everyone Welcome.

Sunday, Dec. 23

Luminary

Luminary Candles will be lit in Ravenswood.

Ongoing Events

Troop Link Collections

Care package items are being collected each month by Jackson County Troop Link for military servicemen and women deployed in war zones and harms way locations overseas. Collection boxes are set up at both county libraries in Ripley and Ravenswood, and items are gathered the second Monday of each month to send out. To have your service member/veteran contractor receive packages each month while deployed contact 304-372-6806 or text troops’ overseas addresses to 304-532-7389. Or you may contact us by messaging our Facebook page. Check our Facebook page for a list of requested items.

Library Accepting Animal Shelter Donations

Jackson County Public Libraries would like to announce Furry Friends for Fines. The library will accept donations of pet food, supplies, blankets, treats, etc. Patrons with overdue fines can have their fines waived by donating any of these items. All donations will go to the Jackson County Animal Shelter.

Jackson County WIC Hours

The WIC Clinic at 600 South Church St., Suite 2, Ripley, is open every Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday from 8:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. To apply for the WIC Program or to receive more information call our local office at 304-372-8525 or our main office in Parkersburg at 304-428-3688. The WIC office will be closed Christmas Day.

Ripley Archery Fundraiser

The Ripley Middle School Archery Team is selling West Virginia DNR Calendars. Proceeds toward equipment and travel expenses for the team. Calendars are available at Millwood Pro-Hardware in Millwood, Farmers Feed in Ripley, the Ripley Middle School main office, from Coach Clarence Canterbury at (304) 532-4069 and Coach Roy Bennett at (304) 532-8802, as well as from archery team members.

Job Assistance/Training

The Jackson County Adult Learning Center and Mid-Ohio Valley Adult Education offer High School Equivalency (HSE) test preparation, career and technical education, and college preparation, Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Assistance, employability skills, customer service certification, career exploration, and much more. The 2018-2019 classes are offered Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. located in the Ripley WorkForce building behind Dollar Tree. Register at 304-373-0233

Gabriel Project

Assistance available at Grave Episcopal Church, 405 Walnut St. in Ravenswood on the second and fourth Thursdays every month from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bomar Drop-In Meetings

306 N. Church St in Ripley, WV. Fellowship Recovery Day on the second Friday of every month. Meeting at 12:30 p.m. followed by a PG-13 movie at 2 p.m. DBSA(Depression, Bipolar, Support Alliance) will be meeting upstairs at BoMar on every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Contact number is 740-509-8953 or 304-372-3722. Mindful Meditation group meeting every Thursday at 4 p.m. Contact number is 304-372-3722.

