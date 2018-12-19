Celebration will be open through Jan. 5, 2019

The Heritage Center of Prince George County presents its 2018 holiday exhibits, promising to generate holiday spirit throughout the region.

New to the Center this year is the “Prince George Community Heritage Christmas Tree”. Located in the main hallway of the Center (the old courthouse), the loaned decorations come from collections of local families. If they haven’t already done so, families are asked to share a family tree ornament that can be placed on the Center’s tree for the three weeks ending on January 5.

“Ornaments and holiday decorations will bear the family surname on our tree and, we hope, will include contributions from many residents whether long-term or newcomers to our area”, said Judy Hamby, chair of the Center Board. “It is so appropriate to the mission of the Center as we bring together the heritage of the families that represent Prince George County — yesterday, today, and tomorrow.”

“In colonial Prince George County, the Christmas celebration would have begun on December 24 and ended at Epiphany (January 6)," said Carol Bowman, center director, “just as the familiar English Christmas Carol says. It was twelve days of family and neighbors and church. “

While the center's schedule is not quite that rigid, said Bowman, it is allowing more flexibility for very busy families at this time of the year.

In addition to the Community Heritage Tree, the students of J.E.J. Moore Middle School have designed and decorated a fleet of trees throughout the museum. Tonya Humphrey, gifted resource teacher, organized the project for the Center. In the Harrison Gallery, visitors will find an international display with handmade decorations that represent holiday celebrations throughout the world. The Czech Slovak Gallery features hand-painted eggs done by art students.

“And, please don’t miss the alcove exhibit in the Administration Building of the county”, said Bowman, “where a special Danish tree has been created in honor of "Prince George, 'the Man' by students of Stephanie Feldman.”

Along with other exhibits and decorations of the season, the Center is offering its annual “Toys of Yesteryear” in the upstairs courtroom. Traditional toys of Prince George County "inhabit" the upstairs courtroom each year as family treasures of Christmases past. “Loans of toys are always appreciated," says Bowman. For this year, if anyone has Tonka toys, a fire engine, or trains we would be especially grateful to add some of those to our exhibit."

An expanded Museum Shop includes many holiday offerings from Prince George and this community as well as authentic items to commemorate the Slavic and European community heritage in the area. All proceeds from the shop directly support the Museum programs. Donors of toys or an ornament will receive a certificate of appreciation entitling them to a one-time purchase discount in the shop of 10 percent.

The Christmas celebration at the Center will be open through Jan. 5.

For more information, please visit the Center website at www.princegeorgevahistoricalsociety.org. The center may also be reached by telephone at (804) 863-0212 or e-mail PGHistory@aol.com