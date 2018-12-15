Wounded veterans team with local hunters for good times and good food in Prince George County.

DISPUTANTA — On any brisk morning this time of year, hunters usually can be found in their "happy place" out in the woods. On this one particular morning last week, that happy place was the Bendall Hunt Club, where local hunters joined with wounded veterans for a day of fun and food.

Ninety-year-old Dale Wolfe, of Hopewell, sat in a rocker on the front porch of the hunt club on this morning. Close by were his daughter, Glenda Wolfe, and his grandson, Daniel Woerheide. These three generations of military veterans were taking part in the third annual Freedom Hunt for Wounded Veterans, a joint project of five hunt clubs in the area that lets wounded vets share their passion for hunting with fellow outdoors enthusiasts from the civilian world.

“This hunt means a wonderful time for camaraderie with other vets and a day in the woods," Dale Wolfe said. "Any hunt you get a deer, it’s wonderful. Any day you see a deer, it’s wonderful. But, any day you go out and spend a day in the woods with others like with these hunt clubs, it’s extraordinary and a great opportunity!”

Dale Wolfe spent 21 years in the Army and served in World War II, the Korean Conflict and Vietnam. His daughter, Glenda, is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who served in Iraq. Grandson Daniel also served in the Army and was stationed in Iraq, South Korea, Afghanistan and Korea.

Also taking part in the hunt was Mike Doyle, a Marine veteran whose genetic blindness was aggravated by his time in the service. Doyle's son-in-law, Jeff Seveland, stood behind him and looked through the scope while Doyle held the weapon. As a big buck deer approached, Seveland waited and then told Doyle to shoot. Doyle fired. No luck.

Five hunt clubs - Bendall, Colonial, Waverly, Sussex and Sussex-Newville - have been working together for the past three years to host the event. This year, 230 hunters, including 36 veterans, took part. Thirty-six deer were shot during the hunt, including seven by veterans, and donated to the nonprofit Hunters for the Hungry.

Trucks came and went from the lodge carrying groups of hunters and vets to their designated hunt spots. As each truck prepared to roll out, Justin Stell, president of the Bendall Hunt Club and the director of Freedom Hunters for Wounded Veterans, offered instructions to the hunters, such as not trying to track the deer.

“Bloodhounds will be coming tomorrow," he told the groups. "Stay in your stands.”

Twelve-year-old Blaine Dudley, nicknamed "Killer," appeared to be laid back as he took part in his first Freedom Hunt. Despite his age, Blaine has a wealth of experience in deer hunting. He shot his first deer at age 8.

“I hunt dove and rabbits, also, but deer hunting is my favorite," he said. "I like the meat prepared in a slow cooker.”

Two Sussex-Newville members were the youngest and oldest to harvest deer at the hunt. Justin Corl, 12, shot his first buck, while 82-year-old Buddy Williamson shot a doe.

In addition to the hunting, participants also ate a catered barbecue lunch and listened to country music from David Cooler, a North Carolina-based entertainer who performed an appropriately titled song for the group, "Dog-Huntin' Man."